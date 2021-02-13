https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/sen-mitch-mcconnell-votes-to-acquit-donald-trump-but-blasts-him-in-floor-speech/

As Twitchy just reported, former President Donald Trump has been acquitted by the Senate for a second time, although as many opponents are pointing out, this was the most bipartisan acquittal ever, with seven Republicans siding with the Democrats to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection.

Some wonder if Sen. Mitch McConnell could have whipped up enough votes among Republicans to convict, and even though McConnell himself voted to acquit, in a floor speech after the vote, he certainly made it sound as if Trump were guilty and the only reason he voted to acquit is because Trump is now a private citizen.

McConnell, who voted to acquit, is excoriating Trump for a “disgraceful dereliction of duty.” “There’s no question – none – that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2021

McConnell says the issue is not only Trump’s language, his endorsement of Giuliani’s “trial by combat,” but also the sense Trump created of “looming catastrophe.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2021

“This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories” by a president who seemed determined to overturn the will of the voters or “torch” institutions on the way out, McConnell says. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2021

The “criminals” were carrying Trump flags, McConnell says. It was clear only Trump could end it. “The president did not act swiftly. He did not do his job.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2021

McConnell is not letting Trump’s ball-spiking statement – which he can’t deliver through Twitter – be the last word here. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 13, 2021

McConnell just voted not guilty, but just now on the Senate floor: “There’s no question – none – that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” — Rick Klein (@rickklein) February 13, 2021

McConnell, who voted to acquit, says there is “no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” of Jan 6th — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 13, 2021

McConnell with toughest criticism of Trump. Says of rioters: “They did this because they been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth,” saying it’s “disgraceful derilication of duty” and he’s “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

McConnell voted to acquit Trump and is also really laying into him. “He kept saying election lies and praising the criminals.” Explaining his decision to acquit, he says impeachment is a “narrow tool.” Says if Trump was in office still he would have “carefully considered” charge — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

“This is a close question,” McConnell said of the jurisdictional question. Says “after intense reflection” a former President can’t be convicted — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

McConnell: “January 6 was a disgrace. American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of domestic business they did not like.” — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) February 13, 2021

“Disgraceful dereliction of duty.” “[Trump] Practically and morally responsible” for the attack on the Capitol. @LeaderMcConnell ripping the former President on the floor, after voting to acquit him on constitutional grounds. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 13, 2021

Did Mitch McConnell write only one version of remarks? — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 13, 2021

Unsurprisingly: McConnell blames Trump’s lies for causing the insurrection. Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” He is hinging his acquittal vote on the constitutionality argument. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 13, 2021

After voting to acquit, McConnell is slamming Trump for his lies leading up to Jan 6 and the violence at the Capitol. A McConnell vote to convict could have changed everything. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2021

McConnell is delivering a scorching criticism of Trump…moments after voting to acquit him. — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) February 13, 2021

This McConnell speech makes it sound like he voted to convict Trump when he indeed did not — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 13, 2021

McConnell now on the floor. Speaking out against Trump saying election was stolen. Accuses Trump of trying to “feign surprise” that his supporters would take allegations of election fraud. Calls Trump’s conduct “unconscionable” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2021

McConnell just ripping into Trump in this speech. Observers might be forgiven for assuming he’d just voted guilty. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 13, 2021

McConnell is absolutely blasting Trump on the Senate floor right now. This sounds more like a speech of someone who voted to convict. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 13, 2021

McConnell says all this is moot because he believes impeaching former POTUS isn’t constitutional. But remember – he could have brought the Senate back when Trump was still in office … — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) February 13, 2021

Fact check: Mitch McConnell could have allowed a trial of Donald Trump while he was still president and McConnell was still Majority leader. He decided not to bring the Senate back. — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) February 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell explaining vote to acquit Trump: “This body is not invited to act as the nation’s overarching moral tribunal” adding that impeachment is only a “narrow tool for a narrow purpose.” Says he would have considered impeaching, “if President Trump were still in office” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 13, 2021

McConnell: Whatever our ex-president claims, he thought might happen, day whatever reaction he says he meant to produce..We know he was watching the same live television as the rest of us. A mob..criminals who are carrying his banners and screaming their loyalty to him. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell is making a better case for convicting Donald Trump than even the House Managers. His take-down is excoriating and he admits the constitutional q. on jurisdiction is close. Why create the precedent of acquitting a President who did what McConnell claims? — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 13, 2021

McConnell on Trump during riot: He did not do his job. He didn’t take steps so federal law could be faithfully executed. Law and order restored. No. Instead..he watched television happily..as the chaos unfolded. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2021

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did … Didn’t get away with anything, yet.” @LeaderMcConnell — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 13, 2021

McConnell says Trump could be criminally liable. — (((Ron Kampeas))) (@kampeas) February 13, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. is not impressed:

If only McConnell was so righteous as the Democrats trampled Trump and the Republicans while pushing Russia collusion bullshit for 3 years or while Dems incited 10 months of violence, arson, and rioting. Yea then he just sat back and did jack shit. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2021

* * *

Update:

Here’s video:

McConnell, after voting to acquit, says “there is no question” that Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking” Capitol riot. He explains his vote by saying he decided the former president “is constitutionally not eligible for conviction” https://t.co/3HfaYxaxQC pic.twitter.com/KUrelBwiFQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2021

