North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr is one of seven Republicans who voted “guilty” to convict President Donald Trump on Saturday — and by his own admission, he violated the Constitution in doing so.

President Trump was acquitted on a single impeachment article of incitement of insurrection over the protest at the Capitol on January 6.

Burr, who split from Republican voters and sided with the Democrats, released a statement following his vote that contained an admission that he believes he violated the Constitution.

“When this process started, I believed that it was unconstitutional to impeach a president who was no longer in office. I still believe that to be the case. However, the Senate is an institution based on precedent, and given that the majority in the Senate voted to proceed with this trial, the question of constitutionality is now established precedent,” Burr’s statement said.

The retiring Republican added that “as an impartial juror, my role is now to determine whether House managers have sufficiently made the case for the article of impeachment against President Trump. I have listened to the arguments presented by both sides and considered the facts. The facts are clear.”

“As I said on January 6th, the President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict,” Burr’s statement continued. “I do not make this decision lightly, but I believe it is necessary.

“By what he did and by what he did not do, President Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Burr also voted not to allow witnesses to provide testimony on Saturday.

Former President Trump’s lawyers were allotted 16 hours to make their case and only used about three.

