UPDATED 11:30 AM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said that while the House managers are presenting emotional video replays of the January 6 breach, they are failing to establish the culpability of former President Trump for the break-in of the Capitol. One America’s John Hines has more.