As we told you earlier, the U.S. Senate has voted 55-45 to allow witnesses at the impeachment trial for former President Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz provided this quick update as to what’s going on now:

Thread: Chaos at the impeachment trial. Dems had agreed to know witnesses, then House Managers changed their mind this morning. Schumer blindsided. Pandemonium. They’re negotiating now to figure out next steps. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

Since the trial is going to drag on days or weeks longer, Cruz provided some entertainment to fill in the time:

2/x While we’re waiting to figure out what’s next, I thought I’d share some of the Qs in the pile that DIDN’T make the cut to be asked yesterday. (These are all real, from various senators, who will remain anonymous.) — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

It would have been hilarious if these questions would have been allowed (as if):

3/x Q1: “Where’s the short, fat guy?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

4/x Q2: “Can we build the Keystone Pipeline if we add Hunter Biden to the board?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

5/x Q3: “To Manager Swalwell: Tell us about Fang Fang.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

6/x Q4: “(generic) Have any of the House Managers had sexual relations with a Chinese communist spy? Please explain.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

7/x Q5: “If we put him in a burlap sack & throw him in the river, and he does not float, must we convict?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

LOL. Presiding “judge” Sen. Pat Leahy didn’t want to allow those questions? Shocker!

OK, this shouldn’t be an anonymous question, I want to vote for them. Hopefully it was one of the Texas Senators that asked it. https://t.co/QIHZJiN6Y4 — joe (@JoeGremlin) February 13, 2021

This Cruz thread is hysterical. https://t.co/lwomRyvYOj — Márta Lisle 🇺🇸 (@UrUnpaidPundit) February 13, 2021

