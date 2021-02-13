https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/13/sen-ted-cruz-shares-actual-impeachment-trial-questions-that-didnt-make-cut-in-a-thread-eric-swalwell-others-will-not-like/
As we told you earlier, the U.S. Senate has voted 55-45 to allow witnesses at the impeachment trial for former President Trump.
Sen. Ted Cruz provided this quick update as to what’s going on now:
Thread: Chaos at the impeachment trial.
Dems had agreed to know witnesses, then House Managers changed their mind this morning.
Schumer blindsided. Pandemonium. They’re negotiating now to figure out next steps.
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021
Since the trial is going to drag on days or weeks longer, Cruz provided some entertainment to fill in the time:
2/x While we’re waiting to figure out what’s next, I thought I’d share some of the Qs in the pile that DIDN’T make the cut to be asked yesterday. (These are all real, from various senators, who will remain anonymous.)
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021
It would have been hilarious if these questions would have been allowed (as if):
3/x Q1: “Where’s the short, fat guy?”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021
4/x Q2: “Can we build the Keystone Pipeline if we add Hunter Biden to the board?”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021
5/x Q3: “To Manager Swalwell: Tell us about Fang Fang.”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021
6/x Q4: “(generic) Have any of the House Managers had sexual relations with a Chinese communist spy? Please explain.”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021
7/x Q5: “If we put him in a burlap sack & throw him in the river, and he does not float, must we convict?”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021
LOL. Presiding “judge” Sen. Pat Leahy didn’t want to allow those questions? Shocker!
OK, this shouldn’t be an anonymous question, I want to vote for them. Hopefully it was one of the Texas Senators that asked it. https://t.co/QIHZJiN6Y4
— joe (@JoeGremlin) February 13, 2021
This Cruz thread is hysterical. https://t.co/lwomRyvYOj
— Márta Lisle 🇺🇸 (@UrUnpaidPundit) February 13, 2021