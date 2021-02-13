https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/13/sen-ted-cruz-shares-actual-impeachment-trial-questions-that-didnt-make-cut-in-a-thread-eric-swalwell-others-will-not-like/

As we told you earlier, the U.S. Senate has voted 55-45 to allow witnesses at the impeachment trial for former President Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz provided this quick update as to what’s going on now:

Since the trial is going to drag on days or weeks longer, Cruz provided some entertainment to fill in the time:

It would have been hilarious if these questions would have been allowed (as if):

LOL. Presiding “judge” Sen. Pat Leahy didn’t want to allow those questions? Shocker!

