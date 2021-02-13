http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U55ej-Lb0h4/

The Senate voted Saturday to have additional witnesses testify during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The Senate voted 55-45 to have additional witnesses testify during the second impeachment trial. Five Senate Republicans voted with Democrats to have more witnesses add their testimony to the trial.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) voted for more witnesses.

Graham originally voted against additional witnesses but then flipped his vote right before the vote closed.

Trump defense attorney Michael van der Veen said that if Democrats want more witnesses, then he needs to depose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Van der Veen said he would need up to 100 depositions.

He said he cannot depose both Pelosi and Harris “by Zoom.” He argued that he needs to depose those witnesses in “person, in my office, in Philadelphia.”

The Senate next will vote on which witnesses they will subpoena for the trial. The Senate approving additional witnesses will delay the trial, which could have concluded Saturday if Congress’s upper chamber did not approve more witnesses.

