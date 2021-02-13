https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538747-senate-strikes-deal-bypassing-calling-impeachment-witnesses

House impeachment managers, former President TrumpDonald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE‘s legal team and top senators struck a deal on Saturday that will let the Senate bypass calling witnesses.

The agreement comes after senators were caught flat-footed by a request from Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinTrump lawyers center defense around attacks on Democrats Democrats dismiss claims they misrepresented evidence during impeachment trial Democrats warn of ‘whataboutism’ ahead of Trump defense MORE (D-Md.), the lead House impeachment manager, to depose Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Here are the GOP lawmakers censured by Republicans for impeaching Trump Upton becomes first member of Congress to vote to impeach two presidents MORE (R-Wash.), who has hammered Trump for his actions after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Instead, the Senate entered a statement Herrera Beutler released on Friday night into the trial record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move will allow the Senate to bypass calling witnesses — a process senators warned could prolong Trump’s second impeachment trial for days if not longer.

Herrera Beutler released a statement saying that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Even with acquittal, GOP sees trial ending Trump’s shot at future office Conservative House Republican welcomes Clark as chief of US Chamber MORE (R-Calif.) had told her about his conversation with Trump on Jan. 6 as the riot was unfolding.

“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,'” she said.

Bruce Castor, one of Trump’s lawyers, said the statement was the same as the testimony the GOP lawmaker would have given if deposed. Raskin then formally agreed to the deal and read Herrera Beutler’s statement into the record.

The Senate then moved on to closing arguments for the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was effectively a backpedal of the vote earlier Saturday to call witnesses.

Democrats and Trump’s legal team both appeared caught off guard by Raskin’s request to depose the GOP lawmaker.

“We don’t know what the managers are going to do. … I know Jamie Raskin personally. We have social conversations but we don’t talk strategy. So we did not know if they were going to request witnesses or not,” said Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Dems rest their case; verdict on Trump this weekend No signs of demand for witnesses in Trump trial Biden to redirect .4M in aid to Myanmar, sanction key military figures MORE (D-Md.).

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, showed reporters a list of 301 names the former president’s team was prepared to call if Democrats moved forward with witnesses. They wouldn’t have ultimately gotten anywhere near that, but it underscored the headache Democrats were facing.

Republicans also fumed over the decision to call witnesses, which five of their GOP colleagues supported.

“I can’t speak for the other 49, but there’s a lot of a lot of upset people,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerLIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote McConnell not pressuring GOP to acquit Trump GOP senators say Trump impeachment trial could wrap this weekend MORE (R-N.D.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

