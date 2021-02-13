https://www.oann.com/senate-votes-to-acquit-45th-president-donald-j-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senate-votes-to-acquit-45th-president-donald-j-trump

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 13: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Senate votes 57-43 to acquit on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers had argued that Trump was “singularly responsible” for the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from ever holding public office again. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

On Saturday, the Senate voted to acquit 45th President Donald J. Trump for the second time. The Senate needed two-thirds or 67 votes to convict President Trump, but the trial resulted in 57 guilty votes and 43 not guilty votes.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 13: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Michael van der Veen, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, gives closing arguments on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

Seven GOP senators voted against the 45th President, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

Trump is the first U.S. president to be acquitted twice.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump address guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

