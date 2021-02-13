https://www.oann.com/senate-votes-to-acquit-45th-president-donald-j-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senate-votes-to-acquit-45th-president-donald-j-trump

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

On Saturday, the Senate voted to acquit 45th President Donald J. Trump for the second time. The Senate needed two-thirds or 67 votes to convict President Trump, but the trial resulted in 57 guilty votes and 43 not guilty votes.

Seven GOP senators voted against the 45th President, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

BREAKING: 45th President Trump releases statement on Senate acquittal “Our movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun” pic.twitter.com/8BMWblySws — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2021

Trump is the first U.S. president to be acquitted twice.

