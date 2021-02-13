https://www.theepochtimes.com/senate-votes-to-subpoena-witness-for-trump-impeachment-trial_3695532.html

The Senate voted Saturday morning to allow the House impeachment managers and counsels for former President Donald Trump to call witnesses.

Five Republicans—including Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)—joined Democrats to vote for calling at least one witness.

Graham initially voted against subpoenaing witnesses, but later changed his vote to an “aye.” He said earlier that Trump’s counsel will call many witnesses if the House impeachment managers decide to call witnesses.

It’s unclear how many witnesses the Senate will subpoena since it is subject to further debates and votes.

Some senators asked Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) to clarify, but he said debate is not allowed during the vote. Leahy is presiding over Trump’s impeachment.

This is a developing story, visit back for more updates.

