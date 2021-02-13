https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-cassidy-censured-by-louisiana-gop-for-impeachment-vote-sasse-censure-imminent/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump. Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed and President Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charge filed against him.
— Republican Party of Louisiana (@LAGOP) February 13, 2021
Louisiana GOP’s executive committee votes to censure Bill Cassidy after he voted to acquit
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Sasse censure is imminent, per Nebraska GOP source
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2021