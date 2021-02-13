https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538746-senators-impeachment-teams-scramble-to-cut-deal-on-witnesses

Top senators, lawyers for former President TrumpDonald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE and the House impeachment managers are scrambling to try to cut a deal on witnesses, after a surprise vote to pave the way for calling them in the trial.

The Senate voted 55-45 to allow for witnesses — a move that caught Trump world and senators off guard with both expecting that the impeachment trial would wrap up on Saturday.

The vote threw the Senate into chaos and now senators say there is a behind-the-scramble to try to work out an agreement.

“Well they’re right now they’re just trying to work out some agreement. And if it doesn’t work out, then we can have several amendments to the underlying resolution on other witnesses so that’s really the mechanics of what they’re going through now, I suspect they’ll work something out but we won’t know for probably an hour, hour and a half,” Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisMadison Cawthorn throws support behind Mark Walker in NC Senate primary The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ OVERNIGHT ENERGY: DOJ to let companies pay for environmental projects again to reduce fines | House Democrats reintroduce green energy tax package MORE (R-N.C.) told reporters.

Sens. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezIt’s time for Biden’s Cuba Five things to know about Biden’s Yemen move Senate panel advances Biden’s pick for United Nations ambassador MORE (D-N.J.) and Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowKennedy: Tanden called Sanders everything but ‘ignorant slut’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Senate trial will have drama, but no surprise ending Centrist Democrats pose major problem for progressives MORE (Mich.), the No. 4 Democratic senator, both confirmed that there were talks underway to try to get a deal.

“I know the attorneys are working together,” Stabenow said. “At this point they’re trying to work the whole thing out.”

Senators and leadership teams are trying to craft a resolution that would outline how the Senate proceeds on witnesses, including details on how many individuals can be called.

Stabenow predicted that the Senate would vote on the resolution on Saturday.

The decision to call witnesses has upended the timeline for the impeachment trial, which was expected to come to a close on Saturday afternoon.

Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinTrump lawyers center defense around attacks on Democrats Democrats dismiss claims they misrepresented evidence during impeachment trial Democrats warn of ‘whataboutism’ ahead of Trump defense MORE (D-Md.) injected the uncertainty into the path forward when he announced on the Senate floor on Saturday that House impeachment managers wanted to call on Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Here are the GOP lawmakers censured by Republicans for impeaching Trump Upton becomes first member of Congress to vote to impeach two presidents MORE (R-Wash.), who released a statement on Friday night recalling a conversation House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Even with acquittal, GOP sees trial ending Trump’s shot at future office Conservative House Republican welcomes Clark as chief of US Chamber MORE (R-Calif.) told her he had with Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Republicans are hoping to convince Democrats to drop their demand to interview Herrera Beutler in exchange for letting news articles about the phone call or her statement to be added to the trial record.

“I think most of us would prefer if they could simply stipulate Jamie Herrera’s statement into the record and call it good. I think that would be a very gracious office,” Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerLIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote McConnell not pressuring GOP to acquit Trump GOP senators say Trump impeachment trial could wrap this weekend MORE (R-N.D.) told reporters.

Meanwhile, Jason Miller, a senior advisor for Trump, showed reporters a list of 301 witnesses they were preparing to call. Democrats would reject such a move but it appeared to be a signal of the headache awaiting House managers.

The push for witnesses appeared to catch Senate Democrats off guard, with several members describing themselves as in the dark about the next steps.

“I just work here,” Sen. Cory Booker Cory BookerLIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote The Memo: Punish Trump or risk a repeat, warn Democrats Senators show signs of fatigue on third day of Trump trial MORE (D-N.J.) told reporters.

Asked if he understood what was happening, Sen. Angus King Angus KingSenators show signs of fatigue on third day of Trump trial No signs of demand for witnesses in Trump trial LIVE COVERAGE: Democrats conclude case against Trump MORE (I-Maine) replied, “I know that there are some discussions trying to resolve this issue. That’s literally all I know.”

But senators are warning that the trial could be dragged out for weeks in order to call witnesses.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntWe know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? GOP senators praise impeachment managers but say Trump will be acquitted Missouri newspaper hammers Hawley and Blunt: ‘Embarrassment to the state’ MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, warned that calling witnesses would delay the final vote for four to six weeks.

Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Dems rest their case; verdict on Trump this weekend No signs of demand for witnesses in Trump trial Biden to redirect .4M in aid to Myanmar, sanction key military figures MORE (D-Md.), who says Democrats didn’t know Raskin would request witnesses, also floated that the trial could be delayed for weeks.

If leadership can get a deal “we would break for probably up to two weeks,” he said.

