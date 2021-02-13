https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538764-seven-gop-senators-vote-to-convict-trump

Seven Republican senators voted on Saturday to convict President TrumpDonald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE on inciting the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

GOP Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrDemocratic group targets GOP senators with ads ahead of impeachment vote Senate panel advances Biden’s education and labor secretary picks GOP senators criticized for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to trial MORE (N.C.), Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyTuberville defends account of Trump call during Capitol riot The Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Cassidy’s office says he’s weighing decision on Trump vote MORE (La.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Trump lawyers say former president did not know Pence was in danger at the Capitol Key GOP senators question when Trump knew Capitol was breached MORE (Maine), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Court nixes Trump move to open 10 million acres to mining | Treasury will reportedly add climate czar | Manchin pushes natural gas in letter to Biden Key GOP senators question when Trump knew Capitol was breached MORE (Alaska), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Lawmakers give standing ovation for Officer Eugene Goodman Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal MORE (Utah), Ben Sasse Ben SasseThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump We know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? Senators press Treasury to prioritize Tubman redesign MORE (Neb.) and Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (Pa.) broke with their party, dealing a substantial blow to Trump.

The GOP senators joined with every member of the Democratic caucus, but still fell short of the two-thirds majority — 67 votes — need to successfully find him “guilty,” the question before the Senate.

The support from Republicans is more than the GOP support the 2020 impeachment effort got, when only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted for one of the articles.

With 45, and subsequently 44, GOP senators voting to say that Trump’s trial was unconstitutional, the number of GOP senators open to convicting was limited to a handful of must-watch Republicans.

Burr, who had previously said he wouldn’t run for reelection, had previously voted that the trial was unconstitutional, but voted to convict Trump on Saturday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal Will Republican senators rise to the occasion? MORE (R-Ky.), who had kept his colleagues guessing for weeks, told reporters in an email on Saturday morning that he would vote to acquit Trump.

But it underscores that there’s a bipartisan belief that Trump incited the riot, after he falsely claimed for weeks that the election was “stolen” and then urged his supporters to march to the Capitol as Vice President Pence and lawmakers were counting the Electoral College vote.

The GOP support in the Senate comes after 10 House Republicans supported the impeachment effort last month, making it the chamber’s most bipartisan vote to impeach a president.

