The US Senate will reconvene at 10 AM ET on Saturday morning.

This is after devastating testimony on Friday, including 13 minutes of video clips showing Democrats doing the exact same thing they accuse President Trump of doing.

Friday was a devastating day for Democrats. Whenever the American public gets to see them for who they are it is never a good day for them.

Democrats depend on the liberal media to be their shield.

Saturday’s session could feature the vote on whether to convict or acquit Trump. Democrat Senator Patrick Leahy is presiding over the sham impeachment and will also vote to convict.

A guilty vote by Republicans will effectively end the Republican Party so Democrats aare keeping their fingers crossed

Democrats need 17 Republicans to convict President Trump of organizing an “insurrection” against the US Capitol.

This was after the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump by a dementia patient in a basement.

Today will include closing comments and then a vote to acquit.

We will add the livestream video from Right Side Broadcasting Network when it is posted.

