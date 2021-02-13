https://www.dailywire.com/news/sheriff-asking-jilted-lovers-to-turn-in-exes-who-have-outstanding-warrants-this-valentines-day

A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking jilted lovers to turn in their exes with outstanding warrants as part of a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special.”

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced the “special” on its Facebook page last Thursday, asking residents who know someone with an outstanding warrant to turn them in:

Did you know? The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special! Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call (252) 459-4121 with their location and we’ll take care of the rest. This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious [5-star] accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!

The NCSO included a photo of some handcuffs next to three red roses on what appears to be a white satin sheet along with the post.

As the New York Post reported, the post attracted some mixed comments. Many enjoyed the post, writing comments such as, “Not only does our county police force provide us with great service, they also keep us entertained. Thank you, NCSO!,” and, “Did you mention a new outfit too.”

Others, however, were not amused, with one person writing, “Who came up with this crap? Talk about tone death[sic]? Not surprised tho.”

The humorous post is reminiscent of a similar ruse from law enforcement agencies around the country. As KTVU reported last year, police departments in various cities and counties posted “warnings” that illegal drugs might be contaminated with the coronavirus and that people should bring them to police in order to be tested. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, for example, posted: “WARNING: If you have recently purchased meth locally, it may be contaminated with the coronavirus. Please take it to the sheriff’s office or police department and they will test it for free.”

KTVU reported similar posts from police departments in Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin.

While most found the posts amusing, as with the NCSO offer, some criticized the police departments for allegedly joking about those with addiction or diminishing a pandemic.

The Merrill Police Department in Wisconsin followed up their post.

“Just to give you some history, we have actually experienced people report their illegal drugs being stolen, being ripped off in a drug deal, being sold a look-a-like illegal substance, etc. We have even experienced drunk drivers coming to pick up arrested drunk drivers as their ‘sober responsible party,’” police said in the follow-up. “So this attempt, although a long shot, still had some possibility behind it.”

“We will take those easy grabs at removing poison from our community whenever we can. That is our role which we un-apologetically must fulfill,” they added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

