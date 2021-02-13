https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/sick-liberals-attack-melania-launch-new-office-melania-trump/

One of the most accomplished First Ladies in history has announced the new “Office of Melania Trump.”

Mrs. Melania Trump is announcing the opening of The Office of Melania Trump. Please follow this account for news and updates. — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) February 12, 2021

From Breitbart:

In the first statement from the Office of Melania Trump, the First Lady’s team says her number one priority at the moment is her role as mother to their son, 14-year-old Barron Trump, and laying the groundwork for her future philanthropic projects. TRENDING: EPIC! Trump’s Defense Team ABSOLUTELY RUINS Democrats With 13 Minute Montage of Liberals Doing the Same Thing They Accused Trump of Doing (Video) “Over the past few weeks, Mrs. Trump has been focused on her responsibilities as a mother and settling her family in their new home,” the Office of Melania Trump wrote in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “She has always been a humanitarian and an entrepreneur by nature. She has many different ideas, and it will take time to establish them. No matter what she decides to do, it will be done with quality and passion.”

Liberals can’t stand it.

They attacked Melania and melted down:

Is this a joke? https://t.co/AS8b93gb5K — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) February 12, 2021

Office? People WORK in an office. You don’t work, you go to the spa and eat. You don’t know how to work for others. You have no public service instincts. https://t.co/KkdX7N8gpV — Dana Ivey (@hekasia) February 13, 2021

Is this how people are promoting their @OnlyFans account now? https://t.co/AS8b93gb5K — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) February 12, 2021

That’s an awfully fancy way to say she’s on OnlyFans. https://t.co/eVa7vlYfhE — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) February 12, 2021

I don’t really care, do you? #ByeMelanie https://t.co/MnExD0iYdJ — Give Tara Dublin Josh Hawley’s Book Deal (@taradublinrocks) February 12, 2021

I really don’t care, do you? Should’ve called it The Office of Birther trash. 😘 https://t.co/ty4AGamHuG — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 13, 2021

Sick!

