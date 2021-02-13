https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/sick-liberals-attack-melania-launch-new-office-melania-trump/

One of the most accomplished First Ladies in history has announced the new “Office of Melania Trump.”

From Breitbart:

In the first statement from the Office of Melania Trump, the First Lady’s team says her number one priority at the moment is her role as mother to their son, 14-year-old Barron Trump, and laying the groundwork for her future philanthropic projects.

TRENDING: EPIC! Trump’s Defense Team ABSOLUTELY RUINS Democrats With 13 Minute Montage of Liberals Doing the Same Thing They Accused Trump of Doing (Video)

“Over the past few weeks, Mrs. Trump has been focused on her responsibilities as a mother and settling her family in their new home,” the Office of Melania Trump wrote in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “She has always been a humanitarian and an entrepreneur by nature. She has many different ideas, and it will take time to establish them. No matter what she decides to do, it will be done with quality and passion.”

Liberals can’t stand it.

They attacked Melania and melted down:

Sick!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...