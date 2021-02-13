https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/snake-mcconnell-uses-floor-brutally-trash-trump-following-failed-impeachment-efforteffort/

Senator Mitch McConnell used the Senate floor to brutally trash Donald Trump after the former president was found not guilty at the impeachment trial.

The speech was so unhinged that it could have just as easily came from Nancy Pelosi.

McConnell did not hold back as he ripped Trump apart for a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” and attempting to “overturn the election.”

He claimed that the protesters stormed the Capitol because they had been “fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth,” and that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Votes 57-43 to ACQUIT Donald Trump – Here Are the SEVEN Republicans Who Voted to Convict

“There’s no question – none – that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said.

McConnell went on to say that “this was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories” by a president who seemed determined to overturn the will of the voters or “torch” institutions on the way out.

The anti-Trump Republican did vote “not guilty” before giving the ridiculous speech.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

