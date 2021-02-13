https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/donald-trump-jr-fire-blasts-mitch-mcconnell-trashes-president-trump/

Donald Trump Jr. gloated some today after his father Donald Trump Sr. was acquitted in his second junk impeachment trial.

President Trump was acquitted by the Senate today 57-43.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Votes 57-43 to ACQUIT Donald Trump – Here Are the SEVEN Republicans Who Voted to Convict

But then when Mitch McConnell took to the floor after the vote and trashed President Trump, Don Jr. went off!

Donald Trump, Jr. was absolutely on fire!

