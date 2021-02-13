https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/donald-trump-jr-fire-blasts-mitch-mcconnell-trashes-president-trump/

Donald Trump Jr. gloated some today after his father Donald Trump Sr. was acquitted in his second junk impeachment trial.

President Trump was acquitted by the Senate today 57-43.

Beating these establishment clowns twice after years of BS and under unprecedented circumstances is a badge of honor. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2021

Toomey — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2021

But then when Mitch McConnell took to the floor after the vote and trashed President Trump, Don Jr. went off!

Donald Trump, Jr. was absolutely on fire!

If only McConnell was so righteous as the Democrats trampled Trump and the Republicans while pushing Russia collusion bullshit for 3 years or while Dems incited 10 months of violence, arson, and rioting. Yea then he just sat back and did jack shit. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2021

