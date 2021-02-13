https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/imf-financial-social-credit-system

Axios is the latest mainstream source to call for the deprogramming of right-wing “extremists” and to keep them out of key areas of society in this “New McCarthy Era,” Glenn Beck said on the radio program.

Glenn went on to explain that the social credit system he’s been warning about for years may finally be here. It’s a financial social credit system, with terrifying new powers given to financial institutions and banks potentially to make decisions based on politics.

He read straight from a recent International Monetary Fund report, which argues for the establishment of immense new powers over YOU.

