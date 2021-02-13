https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538738-the-five-gop-senators-who-voted-to-call-witnesses

Five Senate Republicans voted with Democrats to allow witnesses in former President TrumpDonald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE‘s impeachment trial, a curveball that has thrown the timeline for the proceedings into limbo.

In a surprise move, the Senate voted 55-45 on Saturday to allow debates and votes on calling specific witnesses after Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinTrump lawyers center defense around attacks on Democrats Democrats dismiss claims they misrepresented evidence during impeachment trial Democrats warn of ‘whataboutism’ ahead of Trump defense MORE (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, said that House Democrats wanted to call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Here are the GOP lawmakers censured by Republicans for impeaching Trump Upton becomes first member of Congress to vote to impeach two presidents MORE (R-Wash.).

Beutler has called for other people who have information on the Jan. 6 riot at the center of Trump’s trial to come forward, including former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump lawyers say former president did not know Pence was in danger at the Capitol Key GOP senators question when Trump knew Capitol was breached The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s lawyers begin oral arguments, hoping for a reset MORE, who was in the Capitol during the mob attack. Members of the mob were recorded calling for Pence’s hanging.

The Washington Republican also said Trump during the attack told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Even with acquittal, GOP sees trial ending Trump’s shot at future office Conservative House Republican welcomes Clark as chief of US Chamber MORE (R-Calif.) that the rioters were more concerned about the 2020 presidential election vote count than McCarthy was. Trump for weeks made baseless accusations that widespread voter fraud had cost him the election before Jan. 6, when lawmakers were evacuated during an Electoral College vote count.

In the impeachment trial, the Senate is now trying to work out how to proceed, including if it can reach a deal on which specific witnesses to call. The decision to move forward at all with allowing witnesses is a surprise twist after senators in both parties said they expected the trial to wrap by Saturday afternoon.

Here are the five GOP senators who voted to allow witnesses:

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Trump lawyers say former president did not know Pence was in danger at the Capitol Key GOP senators question when Trump knew Capitol was breached MORE (Maine)

Collins, a moderate reelected last year, was the first Republican to vote on Saturday to back the request for witnesses.

Collins is a swing vote who has been critical of Trump’s rhetoric on Jan. 6. She also broke with her party during Trump’s first impeachment trial to support an unsuccessful request for witnesses.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report The Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump We know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? MORE (S.C.)

Graham initially voted against allowing witnesses.

But after it became apparent the idea had the support of a majority of their chamber, he flipped his vote to yes.

Graham’s decision is likely tied to his threat that Trump’s impeachment team will try to call a laundry list of witnesses if Democrats opened the door to depositions.

“If you want a delay, it will be a long one with many, many witnesses,” he tweeted Saturday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Court nixes Trump move to open 10 million acres to mining | Treasury will reportedly add climate czar | Manchin pushes natural gas in letter to Biden Key GOP senators question when Trump knew Capitol was breached MORE (Alaska)

Murkowski, a moderate up for reelection next year, was the first GOP senator to call on Trump to resign.

Like Collins, she also supported calling witnesses during Trump’s 2020 trial.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Lawmakers give standing ovation for Officer Eugene Goodman Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal MORE (Utah)

Romney was the only GOP Senator to support one of the articles of impeachment against Trump in 2020, and he has been one of Trump’s most consistent critics within the Senate Republican caucus.

Romney told reporters shortly before Saturday’s vote that he would support requests for witnesses.

“I will support additional witnesses if the counsel on either side wishes to call witnesses,” he said.

Sen. Ben Sasse Ben SasseThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump We know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? Senators press Treasury to prioritize Tubman redesign MORE (Neb.)

Sasse was the first GOP senator to say he was open to considering articles of impeachment from the House.

Sasse is considered a 2024 contender but has pushed back strongly against efforts by Trump and GOP Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP senators huddle with Trump’s team LIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote GOP senators met with Trump’s impeachment team to talk strategy MORE (Texas) and Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyLIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote Missouri newspaper hammers Hawley and Blunt: ‘Embarrassment to the state’ Lincoln Project unveils mid-impeachment trial ad targeting Republicans over Capitol riot MORE (Mo.), who also have White House ambitions, to overturn the 2020 election.

Sasse was one of six GOP senators who voted to find the trial constitutional.

