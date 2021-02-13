http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/NmffZj8s5a4/the-week-in-pictures-impeachment-sequel-edition.php
Is it merely a coincidence that the Annual Trump Impeachment nearly coincided with Groundhog Day? This really is becoming as regular and tedious as Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. What’s that? Oh. Well, at least he’s a Trump supporter, which makes sense doesn’t it? Doesn’t everyone who has a supermodel trophy wife support Trump? I think I read that in Trophy Wife Aficionado magazine. (Or is that “MAGA-zine”?)
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . since Disney cancelled Gina Carano this week: