Republican leader Mitch McConnell trashed President Trump following his second acquittal Saturday by the US Senate.

McConnell brutally trashed President Trump following his acquittal.

McConnell and the GOP elites (GOPe) worked against President Trump for years preventing him from passing his wildly popular agenda to protect America, its workers, and its citizens.

As reported earlier, McConnell did not hold back as he ripped Trump apart for a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” and attempting to “overturn the election.”

He claimed that the protesters stormed the Capitol because they had been “fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth,” and that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

And then Mitch McConnell suggested that President Trump can still be charged in the criminal justice system!

President Trump is the most popular Republican in history – He helped Mitch McConnell get reelected!

This is his thanks!

The Republican elites REALLY, REALLY hate their base!

Via Jack Posobiec.

Never forget what the establishment thinks of the base https://t.co/sYuioPzBbo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2021

