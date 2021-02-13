https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/tj-ducklo-resigns-from-biden-administration-says-incident-was-not-representative-of-who-i-am-as-a-person/

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, President Biden’s deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo allegedly threatened to “destroy” a female journalist reporting on his relationship with an Axios reporter. He claimed that she was “jealous” of his relationship with his girlfriend and brought up her sex life to belittle her.

A lot of people were reminded of Biden’s promise three weeks earlier: “If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot, on the spot.” So, was Ducklo fired on the spot? No, he was given a one-week suspension without pay.

It seems the drama is over, and Ducklo has resigned and issued an apology for his “abhorrent, disrespectful, and unacceptable” behavior.

