As Twitchy reported earlier this week, President Biden’s deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo allegedly threatened to “destroy” a female journalist reporting on his relationship with an Axios reporter. He claimed that she was “jealous” of his relationship with his girlfriend and brought up her sex life to belittle her.

A lot of people were reminded of Biden’s promise three weeks earlier: “If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot, on the spot.” So, was Ducklo fired on the spot? No, he was given a one-week suspension without pay.

It seems the drama is over, and Ducklo has resigned and issued an apology for his “abhorrent, disrespectful, and unacceptable” behavior.

TJ Ducklo has resigned from his White House job. “We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” @PressSec says. pic.twitter.com/t5xL8xLXQO — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 14, 2021

After Ducklo’s initial one-week suspension, some Biden aides expressed frustration that they believed he’d been granted too much leniency given the nature of his comments and Biden’s clear expression of zero tolerance for treating people poorly. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 14, 2021

My statement on resigning from the White House. pic.twitter.com/3Jpiiv75vB — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) February 14, 2021

Still, he was “not fired on the spot” was he? https://t.co/YgJg3KGpwz — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 14, 2021

Worth noting that his senior staff knew about the episode for weeks, including @PressSec and @WHCommsDir and didn’t do ANYTHING until Vanity Fair reported on it. If this hadn’t been reported the reporter he threatened would still have to work close to him like nothing happened. https://t.co/plpYSauB1N — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 14, 2021

As Jake Tapper once said… Bye, Feleeeshawh! https://t.co/vhS5qJNtFw — Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) February 14, 2021

It only took 3 weeks to have to first major resignation in disgrace from the criminal Biden administration. — Von Dragan (@von_dragan) February 14, 2021

They did this only when they got caught. Before that they tried to cover it up. This commitment to “standards” and “civility” isn’t fooling anyone — Amalia Cella (@amaliatweeets) February 14, 2021

Biden didn’t have the backbone to do the right thing — An Honest Tune (@EluticeTPA) February 14, 2021

Biden got called out for his lie after giving Ducklo a pass. Too late. We know now that Biden is a serial liar. — Official Source Merry Texas (@merrytexas) February 14, 2021

Pretty boilerplate apology, don’t buy it. I imagine the way he treated the reporter is his true self – that language along with that amount of arrogance does not come out of nowhere. — Sam I am (@SamHannel) February 14, 2021

Should have fired him before he could resign. — JB (@JBnyc99) February 14, 2021

Lol this happened a month ago But I’m sure this is all happening now because he’s super sorry and not because he got caught — Dr. Professor Bill Jiden BA, EdD, MEd (@JBidenSniffsMe) February 14, 2021

Just waiting for the media to report about the “chaos at the white house” — ark (@djark) February 14, 2021

