Earlier today Democrats flipped the script and announced they would call witnesses in to testify against President Trump in their sham impeachment trial.

The Trump legal team then announced they would call Speaker Pelosi in to testify along with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Pelosi and Bowser cancelled all security assistance in the US Capitol before January 6th.

Following this announcement, the House Impeachment Managers backed off from calling witnesses.

They moved on to closing arguments.

Democrats folded.

Senator Ted Cruz then leaked out the Republican questions that were skipped over yesterday.

These questions were skipped over yesterday by impeachment trial moderator Senator Patrick Leahy.

House impeachment managers folded after signaling they wanted witness. Instead they agreed to let Herrera Beutler’s statement stand in as her testimony. Closing arguments and a vote (likely acquittal) coming today. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 13, 2021

7/x Q5: “If we put him in a burlap sack & throw him in the river, and he does not float, must we convict?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

