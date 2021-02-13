https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/13/trump-celebrates-acquittal-hints-at-political-future-n1425479

President Trump thanked his lawyers “for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth” in a statement released shortly after his acquittal in the U.S. Senate. He also thanked the U.S. Senators and Members of Congress” who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country,” by opposing his impeachment and supporting his acquittal.

The acquittal was expected as it was seen as impossible that 17 Republicans would join with the Democrats, whose case for conviction was shattered by Trump’s defense team, which, amongst other things, presented video of Democrats using the same rhetoric Trump used in his January 6 speech, destroying the narrative that Trump incited the violence that occurred that day.

Trump also lamented the “sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.”

Seven spineless Republicans joined with the Democrats in voting to convict.

“I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate,” he continued. “This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.”

President Trump also gave a hint regarding his future in politics. “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

This second impeachment by the Democrats was certainly motivated by the desire to prevent Trump from running for president again. Their failure to make the case for conviction leaves open the possibility that Trump could run for President again in 2024.

“We have so much work ahead of us,” he added. “And soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.”

