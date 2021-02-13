http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nzh_q4Kd9WU/

Following former President Donald Trump’s acquittal on Saturday, defense attorney Michael Van Der Veen relayed his own personal situation for having taken the case during an appearance on FNC’s “America’s News HQ.

Van Der Veen revealed it has come at a cost but would not elaborate beyond personal property damage and threats to his family and well-being.

“My home was attacked,” he said. “I’d rather not go into that. To answer your question, my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now. I don’t really want to go into that, though. What I’d really like to do is talk about the merits of the case.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

