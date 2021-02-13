https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-releases-statement-following-second-impeachment-acquittal-in-senate-hints-at-future

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday afternoon following his second impeachment trial acquittal in which he thanked his supporters, attacked his opponents, and hinted at his future, saying that he has “much to share” in the “months ahead” and that the “Make America Great Again” movement has “only just begun.”

In a 57-43 vote, the Senate fell 10 votes shy of having the two-thirds needed to convict the former president. Seven Republicans broke ranks and joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump.

“I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth,” Trump said in a statement. “My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country. Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms.”

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree,” Trump continued. “I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.”

Trump called the second impeachment attempt by Democrats “another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country” and said that “no president has ever gone through anything like it.”

“I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times,” Trump said. “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

“We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future,” the statement concluded. “Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish. We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come. May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America.”

