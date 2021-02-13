https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538776-trumps-legal-team-after-acquittal-were-going-to-disney-world

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE’s legal team celebrated after Trump’s acquittal in his impeachment trial, with one of its members overheard saying, “We’re going to Disney World.”

Trump’s team was ecstatic with the outcome as its members posed for photos and joked with one another.

Michael van der Veen, a lawyer for Trump, fist-bumped another member of the team and said, “We’re going to Disney World,” according to the Senate’s pool reporter on Saturday, USA Today’s Christal Hayes.

Trump was acquitted after the five-day Senate trial in a 57-43 vote. Sixty-seven votes were needed to secure a conviction, which requires a two-thirds vote. Seven Republicans voted to convict Trump along with every Democrat in the chamber.

Trump was impeached by the House for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

His lawyers argued his remarks before the election were protected by the First Amendment and that it is not possible to convict a former president who cannot be removed from office.

Democratic impeachment managers argued it is possible to convict a former president and that doing so would have led to a vote to bar Trump from running for office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal Will Republican senators rise to the occasion? MORE (R-Ky.) blasted Trump after the vote but said he voted for acquittal because Trump was a former president.

