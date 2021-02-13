https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-nails-lincoln-project-coffin

The Lincoln Project is done and dusted. The outfit, run by former Republicans opposed to President Trump, earned tens of millions of dollars from liberals opposed to the former president, has been embroiled in a controversy too difficult for even its staunchest allies to ignore as its now-disgraced cofounder John Weaver was outed for allegedly propositioning numerous young men, including a 14-year-old boy.

In the wake of the revelations, cofounder Steve Schmidt announced his departure from the organization, with the excuse that the organization is made up of far too many white males—a problem that didn’t seem to be an issue for Schmidt or any of Project Lincoln’s other executives until now.

In a 12-minute Friday segment on Fox News, Tucker Carlson celebrated the outfit’s demise, which coincided with Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

“212 years to the day after Abraham Lincoln was born, the Democratic Party propaganda outlet that stole his name finally collapsed,” said Carlson.

“There’s probably never been a sleazier or more vicious organization in American politics than The Lincoln Project. Naturally, it was heavily funded by the tech oligarchs in Silicon Valley. The Lincoln Project set itself apart from most political organizations by never even addressing, for the most part, ideas or policies. Instead, they always went personal, immediately going right for the throat.”

“Rather than argue against what Donald Trump might be doing or not doing, the Lincoln Project instead threatened his attorneys and spread filth about his aides. In January, for example, one Lincoln Project executive bragged: ‘We are constructing a database of Trump officials and staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration & track where they are now … They will be held accountable.’ It always sounded a little more like MS-13 than a political operation.”

“Now, because life is irony, there are reports that the FBI is investigating The Lincoln Project, specifically co-founder John Weaver. You may remember him because he helped manage John McCain’s run for president. He also worked for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. In his spare time, Weaver spent enormous energy trying to lure young boys into sex. At least one of those boys was 14 years old. Twenty-one of John Weaver’s alleged victims now accuse him of sexual harassment.”

“It’s an awful story, but here’s the worst part: The Lincoln Project clearly had a pretty good idea what John Weaver was up to. For decades, political consultants whispered rumors that John Weaver had tried to molest little boys. Karl Rove, to his credit, once said that out loud and was promptly attacked by the Atlantic magazine. Weaver’s colleagues at the Lincoln Project knew all this, but they hid the truth from the public and from law enforcement. Inside the organization, they made it clear they understood what was happening.”

WATCH: