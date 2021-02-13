https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-takes-on-nyt-and-bezos-owned-media-over-attempting-to-censor-fox-news

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took shots at Bezos-owned media and The New York Times over calls to censor the network.

Carlson took aim at Bezos’ employees and Times columnist Nick Kristof, who have called for the network to be pulled by cable providers.

“Bezos has sent forth his personal scribes from the Washington Post to make us go away, to end Fox News. On command they’ve written a number of columns suggesting that Fox News must be silenced, they demand that Fox News be silenced.”

Carlson blasted Kristoff for his accusations that Fox News was guilty of being terrorists and seditionists.

The accusations stem from the fact that Ashely Babbitt, the unarmed woman who was shot and killed by Capitol police on January 6, watched Carlson’s show. Carlson said that rebutting the argument that Fox should be pulled over her viewership would be stupid, and not worth the viewers’ time.

“Nick Kristoff can’t stand the idea that someone, somewhere, could be publicly disagreeing with him, so he’s calling for forcible censorship.” Carlson also showed footage of CNN suggesting that they were not advocating for censorship, but rather a “harm reduction model” based on limiting reach for networks deemed “liars.”

“When they come for you, they’ll talk like social workers,” said Carlson.



