Twitter maintains that The Lincoln Project’s founder accused of sexually harassing boys as young as 14-years-old on the platform did not violate the company’s rules against unwanted sexual advances. Nor did The Lincoln Project cross any terms of service when the posted personal messages between a reporter and former Lincoln Project employee despite neither party having authorized the publication of those messages.

NEWS Twitter spox tells me that the Lincoln Project tweet thread containing DM’s from @NHJennifer‘s account (which she says were obtained without consent) do NOT violate Twitter rules I’m also told by Twitter that the tweets are NOT a violation of their hacked materials policy https://t.co/667wnn4TaM — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Yet, the site prohibited the New York Post from reporting on questionable business emails sent by President Joe Biden’s son.

The FBI has launched an investigation into The Lincoln Project’s co-founder John Weaver after reports of sexual misconduct allegations have circulated online. This comes after the Lincoln Project’s announcement on Thursday that the organization will be initiating its own external probe into who knew what when.

Former partner Jennifer Horn, who resigned last week from The Lincoln Project, spoke out about her concerns that leadership within the organization was aware of Weaver’s behavior before the scandal entered the public light.

But then The Lincoln Project responded by posting private messages between the ex-employee and The 19th reporter Amanda Becker on Twitter.

1. Lincoln Project tweeted out a thread that appeared to contain screenshots from their former partner @NHJennifer‘s account Unclear how they got access to them These exchanges were with journalist @AmandaBecker They have deleted the thread but here are screenshots (Cont) pic.twitter.com/ddkbtFNlVg — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Horn emphasized on social media that she did not give consent to the public disclosure of these personal exchanges, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“We’re not going to be bullied or intimidated out of pursuing critical journalism,” responded The 19th co-founder Emily Ramshaw.

We’re not going to be bullied or intimidated out of pursuing critical journalism. — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) February 12, 2021

Despite Twitter’s policy that hacked materials have no place on the platform, the material remained on Twitter until the Lincoln Project took the content down.

“Twitter’s current policy is that the New York Post is not allowed to report on e-mails from the president’s corrupt, drug-addled son, but Lincoln Project pedo promoters can hack and post direct messages,” commented The Federalist‘s Sean Davis. “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Twitter’s current policy is that the New York Post is not allowed to report on e-mails from the president’s corrupt, drug-addled son, but Lincoln Project pedo promoters can hack and post direct messages. All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 12, 2021

Partisan enforcement of Twitter’s distribution of hacked materials policy locked out prominent conservatives for sharing the New York Post‘s Hunter Biden report in October 2020. Twitter said at the time that the site does not “condone attempts to compromise or infiltrate computer systems for malicious purposes.”

However, the laptop in question that contained the leaked emails was obtained through legal means by the computer repair store owner when the dropped-off device was abandoned at the shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware circa April 2019 and the bill was never paid.

The manager attempted to contact the client on repeated occasions when the customer brought in the water-damaged MacBook Pro for repair and never paid for the service or retrieved the device and hard drive that the data’s content was stored on.

Still, under this purported offense, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was booted from her personal account for sharing the bombshell story. Conservative actor James Woods was silenced by Twitter’s suppression efforts for his political analysis. And then One America News Network’s Jack Posobiec kicked to the exit door for posting Hunter Biden memes.

Meanwhile, Weaver’s alleged harassment and engagement in predatory behavior occurred through Twitter’s direct messaging function. Twitter’s rules against unwanted sexual advances address unwanted sexual discussion of someone’s body, solicitation of sexual act(s), and any other content that otherwise sexualizes an individual without their consent.

A spokesperson from Twitter told Breitbart News that the company had looked into the incidents and found nothing that violated the platform’s Terms of Service.

Posobiec later pointed out Twitter’s bias for taking down the New York Post for “hacked materials,” suspending Project Veritas for “private information,” yet allows Project Lincoln to play in the left-aligned sandbox with full immunity.

Twitter took down the NY Post for ‘hacked materials’ They suspended Project Veritas today for ‘private information’ But @ProjectLincoln just posted someone’s leaked DMs clearly without their consent — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) February 12, 2021

The Associated Press reported that several Project Lincoln’s leaders knew about 10 specific allegations of sexual harassment against Weaver, including two involved Lincoln Project employees as far back as June 2020. Yet the recent statement issued by Project Lincoln claimed that no one within the group knew of these accusations until January of this year. The defense was contradicted by journalists and former Lincoln Project employees across networks.

This statement by the @ProjectLincoln is an absolute lie. Members did know. Young men approached them about the accusations. Members knew I was writing the story and warned John Weaver pic.twitter.com/BZms5iLgpL — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

Weaver resigned from the anti-Trump super PAC in January after he was alleged to have sent explicit messages and pictures to young men—also accused of flying his victims for massages, offering jobs in exchange for sex, and asking the individuals about their genitals and sexual history.

That same month, Weaver admitted that he had sent those inappropriate messages and issued an apology. “To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry. They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you,” Weaver stated.