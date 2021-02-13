https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/538792-two-dead-two-injured-in-nyc-subway-stabbing

Two people have died and two others were injured following multiple stabbing incidents at subway stations in New York City.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a news conference on Saturday afternoon that there were four separate incidents of people being “cut with a sharp object” at the A-line subway system.

Shea said that an additional 500 officers will be deployed throughout New York City to patrol the metro system.

“The bottom line that the public should know is this, they can expect to see a very large footprint of uniformed officers deployed throughout New York City, whether they go on to a train, whether they go on to a platform,” Shea said. “They’ll be there as long as needed to make sure that people feel safe.”

Kathleen O’Reilly, Chief of Transit for NYPD, said the first attack took place on Friday at 11:20 a.m., when a 67-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown male at the 181st Street Station. He was later treated at an area hospital.

Twelve hours later, at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, another adult male was pronounced dead on the A train at the Mott Avenue-Far Rockaway Station. He suffered stab wounds to his neck and torso, O’Reilly said.

At around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, an unconscious 44-year-old female was found inside a train at the Inwood 207th Street station with “multiple stab wounds.” O’Reilly said she was moved to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Roughly 20 minutes later, at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call on 659 W. 181st St, where they found a 43-year-old male was stabbed at the 181st St. station. O’Reilly said he was treated at an area hospital and is listed in stable in condition.

O’Reilly said three of the incidents “appear to be connected,” adding that the Detective Bureau is “looking into the possibility that all four could have been committed by one individual.”

Deputy Chief Brian McGee, who commands the Manhattan North detective bureau, said that the incidents appear to be unprovoked and that all of the victims were homeless.

McGee said the police department “doesn’t have much at all” on the perpetrator at this point.

