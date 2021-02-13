http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Dzu4G4Zy748/

Police are investigating after they found two people stabbed to death on separate New York City subway trains Friday night.

Officials say a man was discovered with stab wounds to his neck and torso aboard an A train around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Mott Avenue subway station in Far Rockaway, Queens, WABC reported.

Two hours later, officials found a 44-year-old woman fatally stabbed on another A train at West 207th Street and Broadway early Saturday at 1:30 a.m.

Both victims were pronounced dead after their attacks, WPIX reported.

Police are investigating to see if the two fatal stabbings are connected.

The A train was shut down between Broad Channel and Far Rockaway, Queens, early Saturday as the police investigated, the New York Post reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

