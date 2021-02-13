https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/update-house-impeachment-managers-fold-back-off-witnesses-trump-legal-team-announces-pelosi-will-called-closing-arguments-begin/

Democrats flipped the script this morning after their case collapsed on Friday against President Trump.

Democrats now want to change the rules and call in witnesses. This comes after Senator McConnell announced he will vote to acquit.

This comes after Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington leaked news on a January 6, 2021 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

Kevin McCarthy denies the leaked report by Herrera Beutler.

According to reports the Trump legal team requested to call in Speaker Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to testify before the US Senate.

A person familiar with Trump team strategy told me that if Dems seek witnesses, Trump’s legal team will try to call Pelosi and Bowser. They would need 51 votes to subpoena the witnesses. Dem managers have refused to comment this morning about witnesses — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

It is well known that Pelosi, Bowser and Mitch McConnell refused to increase security on January 6th for the US Capitol.

Senator Ted Cruz agreed this morning that the Trump legal team will call in Speaker Pelosi to testify along with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Following this announcement, the House Impeachment Managers backed off from calling witnesses.

They moved on to closing arguments.

They folded.

House impeachment managers folded after signaling they wanted witness. Instead they agreed to let Herrera Beutler’s statement stand in as her testimony. Closing arguments and a vote (likely acquittal) coming today. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 13, 2021

Bummer. Calling in Demon Pelosi would have been so much fun!

