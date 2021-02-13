https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/update-house-impeachment-managers-fold-back-off-witnesses-trump-legal-team-announces-pelosi-will-called-closing-arguments-begin/

Democrats flipped the script this morning after their case collapsed on Friday against President Trump.

Democrats now want to change the rules and call in witnesses. This comes after Senator McConnell announced he will vote to acquit.

This comes after Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington leaked news on a January 6, 2021 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

Kevin McCarthy denies the leaked report by Herrera Beutler.

According to reports the Trump legal team requested to call in Speaker Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to testify before the US Senate.

It is well known that Pelosi, Bowser and Mitch McConnell refused to increase security on January 6th for the US Capitol.

Senator Ted Cruz agreed this morning that the Trump legal team will call in Speaker Pelosi to testify along with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Following this announcement, the House Impeachment Managers backed off from calling witnesses.

They moved on to closing arguments.

They folded.

Bummer. Calling in Demon Pelosi would have been so much fun!

