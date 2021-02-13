https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/update-us-senate-votes-allow-witnesses-sham-impeachment-55-45-rinos-joining-democrats-vote/

Democrats flipped the script this morning after their case collapsed on Friday against President Trump.

Democrats now want to change the rules and call in witnesses. This comes after Senator McConnell announced he will vote to acquit.

This comes after Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington leaked news on a January 6, 2021 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

According to the Seattle Times — Rep. Jaimie Raskin, lead impeachment manager, called Saturday morning for Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington to be subpoenaed for the Senate trial, saying her corroboration of a Jan. 6 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump was critical. Beutler, one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Kevin McCarthy denies the leaked report by Herrera Beutler.

Republican Senators Collins Murkowski, Ramney Sasse and Lindsey Graham vote for witnesses.

The US Senate then voted 55-45 to call in witnesses to rescue their floundering attempt to impeach President Trump.

The five RINOs joined Democrats in the vote.

