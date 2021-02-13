https://www.theblaze.com/news/us-navy-task-force-woke-pledge

The pledge for a new United States Navy task force has some very progressive-sounding language in it that looks like it was written by a woke campus diversity officer. Task Force Navy One, which was “established to combat discrimination in the Navy,” requires members to “advocate for and acknowledge all lived experiences and intersectional identities of every Sailor in the Navy.”

The Task Force Navy One was established on June 30 with the mission to “address the issues of racism, sexism and other destructive biases and their impact on naval readiness.”

“The task force will seek to promptly address the full spectrum of systemic racism, advocate for the needs of underserved communities, work to dismantle barriers and equalize professional development frameworks and opportunities within the Navy,” the press release states.

“As a Navy — uniform and civilian, active and reserve – we cannot tolerate discrimination or racism of any kind. We must work to identify and eliminate individual and systemic racism within our force,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said in June. “That is why we are standing up Task Force One Navy, which will work to identify and remove racial barriers and improve inclusion within our Navy.”

The task force recently released a report, which included the TF1N Pledge for U.S. Navy sailors.

As a key member of Task Force One Navy I will invest the time, attention and empathy required to analyze and evaluate Navywide issues related to racism, sexism, ableism and other structural and interpersonal biases. I pledge to be actively inclusive in the public and private spheres where I live and work, and proactively encourage others to do the same. I pledge to advocate for and acknowledge all lived experiences and intersectional identities of every Sailor in the Navy. I pledge to engage in ongoing self-reflection, education and knowledge sharing to better myself and my communities. I pledge to be an example in establishing healthy, inclusive and team-oriented environments. I pledge to constructively share all experiences and information gained from activities above to inform the development of Navywide reforms.

The report delivers instructions for commanders on how to interact with fellow Navy members.

At the command level, we need to: a. Start a dialogue with your superiors, peers and teams and listen to their personal stories and experiences. If we have not directly experienced racism, sexism, ageism, or other forms of discrimination, it is often difficult to realize they exist. However, they do exist in our Navy and country, and it is our responsibility to eliminate them. b. Keep the conversation going. Practice inclusion every day by integrating Sailor and civilian perspectives in early stages of problem-solving and idea generation. In each meeting you have and problem you tackle, include all perspectives to gather varied points of view that will help you make the best decision.

The Task Force Navy One leadership created recommendations related to:

Matters surrounding gender minorities

Updating naming ships, buildings and streets

Countering hate speech

Health disparities among minorities including nutrition

The Navy isn’t the only military branch breaking away from traditional norms. Starting Feb. 24, women in the United States Army will be permitted to wear ponytails, earrings, lipstick, and nail polish while in their combat uniform.

Meanwhile in China, they are developing “biologically enhanced super soldiers.”

