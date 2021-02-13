https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/washington-post-if-trump-is-acquitted-by-republican-senators-they-will-own-the-violence-that-follows/

Here’s an opinion piece that the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank published in yesterday’s edition, but it seems especially relevant now that former President Donald Trump has been acquitted of the charge of incitement of insurrection. Milbank’s claim: If Republican senators voted to acquit Trump (and all but seven did), they would own the violence that followed.

Opinion: If Republican senators acquit Trump, they will own the violence that follows https://t.co/qJ2VMtkDUr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 12, 2021

What violence is Milbank talking about? “If he gets back into office and it happens again,” or leftist mobs smashing windows in D.C. just after Mayor Muriel Bowser told businesses to take the boards down? This is one of those poorly worded tweets: Actually, he’s talking about Trump’s supporters being emboldened to commit more violent acts like the storming of the Capitol, particularly if Trump runs again and wins in 2024.

It’s not Donald Trump, who was inciting violence, it’s Dana Milbank of the Washington Post!https://t.co/gGAKVyDyrM pic.twitter.com/Pe1gvK3Dxk — 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐣 (@PratushSayan) February 13, 2021

Violence or “political carnage”?

Openly and irresponsibly saying violence is a foregone conclusion, and blaming it on people other than those who might commit it. You’re doing great, @Milbank. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) February 13, 2021

Is that a threat? Or incitement? — Captain Redbeard (@CapnRedbeerd) February 12, 2021

Is this a threat? This sounds like a threat. — RLBagley (@robertlbagley) February 12, 2021

Because it is. — Results May Vary ❓👾💬 (@Vyxri) February 13, 2021

Wow! Is @washingtonpost threatening and inciting violence? — Bill Heller (@noturbine) February 12, 2021

What violence is going to follow?!?!? — elizagn (@elizagnnnn) February 13, 2021

Like the violence taking place by Anyifa and BLM, right now? Does that mean the Democrats own the violence by the violent wing of the party ? — cynthia burns (@pastorcab) February 13, 2021

When is there going to be investigation into the nationwide riots and insurrections in Portland and Seattle that happened last summer? And the politicians who fomented and encouraged them? — ModernMaccabi (@ModernMaccabi) February 12, 2021

That’s ridiculous. Or are you going to apply a double standard again? I can see the far left rioting over an acquittal. It’s about time you guys started being a real news publication. — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) February 12, 2021

“Do as we say, or our base will resume destroying cities and killing people” — Sooner Bred (@thisgirl_13) February 12, 2021

Opinion: “Heads I win, tails you lose” — Razor (@hale_razor) February 13, 2021

“Look what you made me do.” — Scuzzy Modem (@scsimodem) February 12, 2021

Sounds like the Washington Post is inciting a riot. I want them impeached. — Comrade upfootball (@upfootball) February 13, 2021

Indeed, if Trump speaks, it is incitement. If WaPo speaks, it is simply opinion protected by the First Amendment. In their zeal to spread propaganda, they fail to see their own hypocrisy. — Prayer Soldier (@PrayerSoldier) February 13, 2021

Again, Milbank isn’t even touching on the fact that leftists might decide it’s a good night to riot to “protest” the outcome of the trial; he’s simply saying Trump is free to incite even more violence, and the blood will be on the hands of the Republicans who voted to acquit him.

Please read the article. It was suggesting that if Trump is acquitted it would encourage more political violence from that subset of supporters, not from the democrats, as D’Souza has so disingenuously suggested in his headline. — Jeff-a-nator, Joe Biden’s Secretary of Snark (@RealJeffanator) February 13, 2021

You missed the point. The point is that future right wing domestic terrorism is facilitated by forgiving past right wing domestic terrorism. — Dr Smokter (@DSmokter) February 13, 2021

Read the very first paragraph, moron: pic.twitter.com/WLWPKCZmX5 — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) February 13, 2021

WaPo amplifies House Manager’s incitement for riots. — Prayer Soldier (@PrayerSoldier) February 13, 2021

Fact: The Washington Post is now openly endorsing blackmail. — Tim Rulez (@TimNorthVan) February 12, 2021

This is what the Left does. “Give us what we want or there will be violence… and we will blame you” Mob tactics. — Matt Black🇺🇸 (@MattBla53802492) February 13, 2021

A ton of people in this thread afraid of a man they already elected OUT of office. Seems like most of the people responding that our country is doomed if we don’t convict him have a problem that needs a professional to diagnose — Supa Gater 2.0 (@NaughtUmi) February 13, 2021

Utter poppycock. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) February 13, 2021

Opinion: your opinion is stupid and sucks. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (Gab: kerry2017) (Parler: k1erry) (@K1erry) February 13, 2021

So we’re already looking forward to the next riot incited by Trump and right past the violence that’s been plaguing the country for a year.

