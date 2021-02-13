http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fTKEBrUtRSE/

The Senate will begin the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump Saturday morning.

The Senate will decide whether they need to call for additional witnesses and documents for Trump’s second impeachment trial. If the Senate decides that they do not need additional witnesses and documents, then they may move to vote to either acquit or convict the president.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Saturday morning that he will vote to acquit Trump, which may serve as a good sign that many Senate Republicans will vote to also acquit Trump.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

