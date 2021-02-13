https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-senate-impeachment-trial-day-5/

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told colleagues that he will vote to acquit President Trump, according to a source familiar with the conversations. The decision all but ensures that Trump will avoid becoming the first president in American history to be convicted in an impeachment trial.

Senate votes to begin process for calling witnesses

Even senators seemed confused by the sudden turn of events Saturday. The quick trial had been racing toward closing arguments and a vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump. Under Senate rules for the trial, it appears debate and votes on potential witnesses could be allowed, potentially delaying the final vote.

The Senate voted 55 to 45 to call witnesses, a surprise decision that will likely extend the proceedings after it appeared headed to a quick end on Sunday.

As senators cast their vote on whether to begin the process of calling witnesses, the chamber broke out in confused chatter. Senators, many of whom had entered the chamber just moments earlier with the expectation that the trial would wrap up later this afternoon, looked around the room and to their neighbors with puzzled glances.

Lindsey Graham stood up in the well of the chamber and said, “I’d like to change my vote to AYE.”

House manager Raskin is pushing to call Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., who put out a statement Friday night saying Kevin McCarthy told her he called Trump during the Jan. 6 unrest to ask for help, but was rejected.

But the final line of her statement suggests that her testimony might in fact lead to others.

“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time.”