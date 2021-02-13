https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/13/what-are-they-afraid-of-senate-dems-were-against-witnesses-before-they-were-for-them-but-now-theyre-against-them-again/

The Senate impeachment trial started the day with no witnesses, but then there was a 55-45 vote in favor of calling witnesses, with five Republicans joining the “yes” votes. But at some point the Democrats must have recognized a backfire factor developing, because now we’re back to no witnesses and a trial that will likely conclude with Trump’s acquittal later this afternoon:

House impeachment managers pulled the pin on the witness grenade. Senate Democrats just put it back in. https://t.co/GCUAHFJxIb — Blake News (@blakehounshell) February 13, 2021

Well, Senate Democrats voted unanimously for witnesses. So both House managers and Senate Democrats were on same page for an hour or two.https://t.co/xdpqbl6Rwp — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 13, 2021

Here’s how the latest shift played out:

The lawyers in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial clinched an agreement that would bypass witness testimony, clearing the way for the former president to be acquitted on Saturday. House Democrats prosecuting the case against Trump blindsided Senate Democrats when they asked for witness testimony on Saturday morning, prompting a 55-45 vote in favor of calling witnesses. But the House managers caved less than two hours later when they agreed to enter a statement from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) into the record, rather than seek testimony from Herrera Beutler as the managers had previously requested.

That was a fast one-eighty!

LOL what are they afraid of? https://t.co/lQpPWUCtOv — Dr Jason P Willoughby Beep/Bop/Boop (@jpwilloughby) February 13, 2021

Trumps’s lawyers … If there’s witnesses, we’re going to put Nancy Pelosi under oath. Democrats … Let’s end this now. Check please. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 13, 2021

Democrats looking for a way to cave on witnesses just moments after winning a crucial vote that would allow them to call witnesses so that they don’t lose their vacation next week. pic.twitter.com/cqBUJJuGCO — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 13, 2021

Considering how things have gone, we’re half expecting another vote in favor of witnesses at some point. You never know.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

