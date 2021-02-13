https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/white-house-deputy-press-secretary-tj-ducklo-resigns-threatening-destroy-female-reporter/

White House Deputy Secretary TJ Ducklo resigned on Saturday after it was revealed he threatened to “destroy” a female reporter for pursuing a story he wanted kept private.

Ducklo became angry when he found out that Politico reporter Jennifer Palmieri was pursuing a story about his romantic relationship with an Axios reporter and he threatened to “destroy” her and “ruin her reputation” in a series of phone calls.

Joe Biden allowed Ducklo to keep his job after he threatened a female reporter despite promising to fire people on the spot if they were disrespectful.

Ducklo was placed on a one-week suspension without pay, however on Saturday he announced that he had ‘resigned’ his position.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Ducklo said he is “devastated” to have “embarrassed” and disappointed his White House colleagues and Joe Biden.

“After a discussion with White House communications leadership tonight, I resigned my position and will not be returning from administrative leave,” he said.

“I know this was terrible,” Ducklo said. “I know I can’t take it back. But I also know I can learn from it and do better. This incident is not representative of who I am as a person, and I will be determined to earn back the trust of everyone I have let down because of my intolerable actions.”

My statement on resigning from the White House. pic.twitter.com/3Jpiiv75vB — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) February 14, 2021

