https://www.oann.com/white-house-press-secy-psaki-dodges-questions-on-u-s-relations-with-israel/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-press-secy-psaki-dodges-questions-on-u-s-relations-with-israel

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:25 AM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki denied criticism that claimed the Biden administration intentionally neglected Israel. In a press briefing Friday, Psaki blamed the administration’s brief time in office for the lack of communication between Joe Biden and his Israeli counterpart.

She also would not confirm if Biden plans to reach out to Israel in the near future. Psaki then attempted to assure reporters the lack of communication with Israel’s prime minister was not intentional.

“It is not an intentional diss,” Psaki claimed. “Prime Minister Netanyahu is someone the president has known for some time. Obviously, we have a long and important relationship with Israel. And the president has known him and has been working on a range of issues that there’s mutual commitment to for some time.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli official took to Twitter earlier this week to urge Biden to contact the “closest ally of the U.S.” He noted Biden called several other ally nations since his time in office, adding now might be the time to communicate with Israel’s prime minister.

MORE NEWS: Biden Family Business Dealings Raise Ethical Questions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

