https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/white-male-prof-resigns-pretending-immigrant-woman-color-online/

(DAILY CALLER) – A white, male professor at the University of New Hampshire has resigned after being accused of pretending to be a female immigrant of color and operating an anonymous Twitter account that was used to make racist and sexist comments, the university announced.

The university has not named the professor, but confirmed that a faculty member resigned Friday after a four-month investigation.

“While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the privacy of all involved, we can share that the faculty member chose to resign when the university concluded that the conduct exhibited was not consistent with the university’s values and our expectation that every faculty member contribute to a professional academic environment free of intimidation and harassment,” the university’s president James Dean Jr. said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

