UPDATED 1:10 PM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

From North Dakota to Louisiana and D.C. to Seattle, the U.S. was hit with wintry weather in almost every nook and cranny.

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) issued the emergency declaration for all 254 counties. This came in response to a major winter storm, which was forecasted to bring blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures to the Lone Star State over the next several days.

Abbott said the Texas Division of Emergency Management deployed a number of resources to assist local officials in their response efforts. He added the Texas State Operations Center was ordered to operate for 24-hours a day until the weather subsides.

“Please stay off the roads,” a Texas Division of Emergency Management official said. “Starting Sunday night through Tuesday, unless it is a dire supercritical situation, I’m going to ask you to stay off the road.”

In contrast, golfers in Wisconsin refused to stop practicing their swing despite the freezing temperatures. Business was booming at Moorland Road Golf Center in Milwaukee even as temperatures continued to drop.

Some say we’re crazy in Wisconsin winters. I like to say we’re tougher. Golf continues in single digit temperatures like at Moorland Road Golf Center: https://t.co/JjWgRHwxCJ — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) February 12, 2021

The driving range provided heaters at each tee as well as distance markers that were visible above the snow line. Employees said golfers were happy and grateful they remained open during the pandemic and winter weather.

“I think they’re the smart ones,” employee Mike Vance said. “I mean in the wintertime, there’s not a lot to do, especially with the COVID environment. So if you can have an opportunity to get outside and practice the game you love? I think they’re the smart ones.”

Employees advised golfers to keep their clubs indoors, to check the weather and to monitor wind advisories before coming to the range.

