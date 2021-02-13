https://www.oann.com/winter-weather-puts-a-damper-on-valentines-weekend/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=winter-weather-puts-a-damper-on-valentines-weekend

A snowman sits in a field with the skyline of New York City in the background, from a park in Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than 2 feet on parts of the region. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A snowman sits in a field with the skyline of New York City in the background, from a park in Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than 2 feet on parts of the region. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:10 PM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

From North Dakota to Louisiana and D.C. to Seattle, the U.S. was hit with wintry weather in almost every nook and cranny.

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) issued the emergency declaration for all 254 counties. This came in response to a major winter storm, which was forecasted to bring blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures to the Lone Star State over the next several days.

Abbott said the Texas Division of Emergency Management deployed a number of resources to assist local officials in their response efforts. He added the Texas State Operations Center was ordered to operate for 24-hours a day until the weather subsides.

“Please stay off the roads,” a Texas Division of Emergency Management official said. “Starting Sunday night through Tuesday, unless it is a dire supercritical situation, I’m going to ask you to stay off the road.”

First responders cleanup after a massive pileup on I-35W Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, near downtown Fort Worth, Texas. At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

First responders cleanup after a massive pileup on I-35W Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, near downtown Fort Worth, Texas. At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

In contrast, golfers in Wisconsin refused to stop practicing their swing despite the freezing temperatures. Business was booming at Moorland Road Golf Center in Milwaukee even as temperatures continued to drop.

The driving range provided heaters at each tee as well as distance markers that were visible above the snow line. Employees said golfers were happy and grateful they remained open during the pandemic and winter weather.

“I think they’re the smart ones,” employee Mike Vance said. “I mean in the wintertime, there’s not a lot to do, especially with the COVID environment. So if you can have an opportunity to get outside and practice the game you love? I think they’re the smart ones.”

Employees advised golfers to keep their clubs indoors, to check the weather and to monitor wind advisories before coming to the range.

MORE NEWS: Texas Authorities Search For Tanker Truck Believed To Contain Dozens To Be Trafficked

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...