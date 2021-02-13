https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ouch-trump-attorney-van-der-veen-happened-capitol-jan-6-absolutely-horrific-happened-trial-not-far-away/

Trump defense attorney Michael van der Veen spoke with Lana Zak fom CBS News following the Senate’s acquittal vote of President Donald Trump.

Attorney Van der Veen told CBS, “What happened at the Capitol on January 6th is absolutely horrific. But what happened at the Capitol during this trial was not too far away from that.”

No doubt, Democrats will not like Mr. Van der Veen’s comparison so much.

Trump defense attorney Michael van der Veen speaks with @LanaZak after the Senate’s acquittal vote: “What happened at the Capitol on January 6 is absolutely horrific. But what happened at the Capitol during this trial was not too far away from that.” Watch the full interview: pic.twitter.com/ndjBZzJgNZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2021

