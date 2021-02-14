https://www.corbettreport.com/5-ways-biometric-security-can-be-spoofed/

Remember when you were a kid and you tried to imagine what the world was going to look like in the far off, sci-fi sounding year of 2021? What did you imagine? Weekend holidays to the moon? Flying cars and jetpacks to take you around the elevated cities? Robot butlers? The end of all diseases? Star Trek-style replicators and holodecks?

Well, snap out of it, kid. This is what 2021 really looks like:

In case you didn’t know, that’s the handy-dandy contactless facial recognition gate from NEC. Yes, you don’t have to worry about fiddling with your mask to allow your algorithmic overlord to scan your face and allow you entry to a building, terminal or security perimeter anymore! Thanks to the good folks at NEC, you can now maintain your social distancing and be electronically tracked and herded like the pliable tax cattle you are without even taking your mask off!

“But what about those poor souls living in third world nations?” I hear you asking. Never fear! Thanks to the non-profit Simprints Technology (in partnership with Gavi, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USAid and other benevolent philanthropic institutions), there are contactless biometric scanners for them, too! Simprints’ biometric solution allows governments to more effectively tag and track their human property, issue them an electronic brand, and make sure they get processed through the system all without having to come within six feet of another human being!

And just in case you’re upset that you’re missing out on the fun, you can rest assured that some version of biometric ID is going to be rolled out in your local area in the very near future . . . all to keep you safe from the deadly bogeyvirus, of course. (Did someone say COVID passport?)

But there’s just one little thing to consider in this headlong rush to get the entirety of the human species’ biometric details entered into the computer matrix: biometric systems are notoriously buggy, hackable and open to spoofing. But why let a little identity theft get in the way of the New Biometric Normal, eh?

Still, for those who insist, here’s a break down of just five of the ways that this biometric scanning technology can be hacked, gamed, spoofed or tricked.

Are you concerned about these biometric ID systems that are popping up around the world right now? Well, you should be, and it’s not just because of their security flaws. Find out more in this week’s edition of The Corbett Report Subscriber.

To access the full newsletter and to support this website, please become a member today.

For free access to this editorial, please CLICK HERE.

This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may register here.

Filed in: Newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

