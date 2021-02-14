https://thejeffreylord.com/the-democrats-75-impeachment-lies/

So. The Democrats in the House have sent to the Senate their second impeachment attempt on now-former President Trump.

It prints out to 77 pages. I’ve read all 77 pages. And what did I find? I found 75 quite deliberate lies or misrepresentations, which means almost one per page. Buckle in and let’s go through them.

Lie # 1: The very first sentence reads: “This trial arises from President Donald J. Trump’s incitement of insurrection against the Republic he swore to protect.”

Fact: President Trump did no such thing. I had a front-row seat at his speech on the White House Ellipse. I listened to every word. (Here is the text if you want to read for yourself. https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-speech-save-america-rally-transcript-january-6 ) The President recounted his views of what had happened in different states when it came to running the elections in their state. Then he said this: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

There was nothing – nothing – said to cause “an incitement of insurrection”. That is a lie.

Lie # 2: The charge says: “In a grievous betrayal of his Oath of Office, President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol during the Joint Session, thus impeding Congress’s confirmation of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the winner of the presidential election.”

Fact: As stated above, Trump did no such thing. Saying “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” is hardly a “grievous betrayal” of the presidential oath of office. That is a lie.

Lie # 3: “He spent months asserting, without evidence, that he won in a ‘landslide’ and that the election was ‘stolen.’”

Fact: Donald Trump produced volumes of evidence of a stolen election. There were state legislative hearings at which one person after another came forward, under oath, to testify to the evidence they had personally witnessed. Over there at David Horowitz’s Front Page is a detailed account of the evidence. The headline: “Yes, It Was a Stolen Election: You’d have to be blind not to see it.” This sentence in the impeachment charge is another lie.

Lie # 4: Here’s what the impeachment charges say about the crowd that gathered behind the White House Ellipse to hear the President and others speak: “The crowd was armed, angry and dangerous.”

Fact: I was there. In the front row. There was rock music being played. People all around me were dancing. Laughing. I have the video that I took. To say otherwise is a lie.

Lie #5: The crowd in front of the President was “tense.”

Fact: As said, a provable lie. I have the video.

Lie # 6: The charge: “Then he aimed them straight at the Capitol, declaring: “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

Fact: Left out – again and deliberately – the President’s call to “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” In short, no matter how many times this lie is repeated it is still a lie.

Lie # 7: The President is accused of a “failure to take charge of a decisive security response.”

Fact: The President of the United States has no authority over security at the U.S. Capitol. Those who do: The House and Senate Sergeants at Arms, House and Senate committees and The Architect of the Capitol.

Another lie.

Lie # 8: “It is impossible to imagine the events of January 6 occurring without President Trump creating a powder keg, striking a match and then seeking personal advantage from the ensuing havoc.”

Fact: Speaking out using First Amendment rights of free speech to demand an honest election investigation is not “creating a powder keg.” Silencing dissent is what creates a powder keg. This is another lie.

Lie # 9: “In the words of Representative Liz Cheney, the House Republican Conference Chair: ‘The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and and his oath to the Constitution.’ Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently affirmed that ‘the mob was fed lies’ and ‘provoked by the president.’”

Fact: Just because Cheney and McConnell are Republicans does not make what they said true. The President summoned no “mob.” That is a lie. He invited his supporters – Americans one and all – to “peacefully and patriotically” exercise their First Amendment “right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” He was 100% within his right to do so, and the thousands who peacefully attended were 100% within their right to do so. And no, the President fed the peaceful attendees no lies. To radically change what actually happened to these kind of descriptions is turning the truth into a lie.

In fact, as the New York Post has reported of former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly: “Megyn Kelly argued CNN and other media outlets partially share responsibility for the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the US Capitol — claiming the public ‘lost trust’ in what she characterized as a lack of objective reporting of former President Trump.”

Lie #10: The impeachment charge says: “This is not a partisan matter.”

Fact: That is a particularly bold lie. Utterly laughable. This impeachment, like the one that preceded it, is nothing but partisan.

Lie # 11: “…the Senate should convict President Trump and disqualify him from holding or enjoying any ‘Office or honor, Trust, or Profit under the United States.”

Fact: This is nothing but a bald attempt to use the collection of lies in this impeachment article to hide the fact that Democrats are attempting to rig the 2024 election ahead of time. Rig it so the American people will be automatically denied the opportunity to freely vote to re-elect President Trump in 2024 should they choose to do so if he runs.

Lie #12: “A President who violently attacks the democratic process has no right to participate in it.”

Fact: Calling for a peaceful and patriotic protest is not “violently” attacking the democratic process. To say otherwise, contradicting the plain facts of what the President said, is a flat out lie. Voter fraud, on the other hand, does violence to the trust the American people have in an honest election.

Lie #13: “Before a single voter cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election, President Trump made it clear that he had no intention of abiding by the verdict of the American people.”

Fact: This assertion is a lie. It is based, according to a footnote, on this Politico article from September. But when read, the statements that Trump made as cited do not say “that he had no intention of abiding by the verdict of the American people.” He speaks of his concern about mail-in ballots and more. To say otherwise is a lie, a lie that the impeachment article itself proves as a lie by citing a Politico article that simply does not say what the impeachment article pretends it says.

Lie #14: “One week later, he declared that ‘the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.’He echoed these points at every opportunity, laying the groundwork for a refusal to accept any outcome other than his own continued grip on power.”

Fact: For four years the Democrats used everything from a special prosecutor to impeachment to charges that Russia, colluding with Trump, had rigged the 2016 election. All to continue their own grip on power. In 2020 Hillary Clinton specifically said Joe Biden “should not concede under any circumstances.” Which is to say, this lie is caused by the Democrats projecting of what they actually did onto Trump, who did not do it.

Lie #15: “At various points throughout late 2020, President Trump accused some combination of corrupt state election officials, fraudulent voters, doctored voting machines, and unspecified shadowy actors.”

Fact: In one state legislative hearing after another a parade of witnesses came forth, with affidavits signed and under oath, to back up his accusations with facts. To say otherwise, when all of this is documented and on the record, is a lie.

Lie #16: “That prompted sixteen Assistant United States Attorneys in fifteen districts to urge (Attorney General) Barr to cease the investigation because there was no evidence of such substantial voting irregularities.”

Fact: Again, as stated, at one state legislative hearing after another, in fact there was exactly and in detail plenty of “evidence of such substantial voting irregularities.” To say otherwise is a lie.

Lie #17: “ Even as he continued improperly pressuring state officials, DOJ, and Members of Congress to overturn the electoral outcome, he sharply escalated his public statements, using more incendiary and violent language to urge his supporters to “stop the steal.”

Fact: There was nothing improper about asking “state officials, DOJ, and Members of Congress” to do their job and investigate a dishonest election. To say otherwise is a lie. And this impeachment charge is itself filled with “incendiary and violent language.”

Lie #18: “It was obvious and entirely foreseeable that the furious crowd assembled before President Trump at the ‘Save America Rally’ on January 6 was primed (and prepared) for violence if he lit a spark.”

Fact: I was at the Save America Rally. I had a literal front row seat. At no time was the crowd “furious.” As mentioned my own videos show people dancing to rock music and laughing. And no, it was decidedly not “obvious and entirely foreseeable” that there would be violence. The thought literally never occurred. And no, no one I saw or spoke to was “primed (and prepared) for violence if he lit a spark.” All of this is a lie, and a particularly vicious lie at that.

Lie #19: The President told “his base” that “the only way he could lose the election was a dangerous, wide-ranging conspiracy against them that threatened America itself.”

Fact: Hello? It is already well documented that there was in fact “a dangerous, wide-ranging conspiracy” with conspirators in the FBI, CIA and Justice Department to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign and undermine first Trump’s election, and when that failed, to undermine his administration. That doesn’t even touch the work of Big Tech companies to silence the President’s supporters or allies. Exhibit One: Twitter censoring the New York Post investigative series on Hunter Biden’s laptop. To say otherwise is a lie.

Lie#20: The Second Million MAGA March in December resulted in “four stabbings and 33 arrests.”

Fact: Not mentioned? Trump supporters were the stabbing victims. The Trump supporters stabbed no one. Which is to say this is lying by omission.

Lie #21: “By this point, it was clear President Trump was comfortable urging, approving, and even celebrating violence.”

Fact: A lie. Asking for “peaceful” protest is not a call for violence. But if Pelosi, Schumer and company want to focus on people who have in fact were “comfortable urging, approving, and even celebrating violence” then here’s a list:

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY): “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer inveighed. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Trump: “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.) – “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Waters again: “I will go and take Trump out tonight!”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on violence in the streets of American cities in 2020: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.”

Pelosi again on getting Trump out of the White House: ‘I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet,’

Pelosi again: “You have to be ready to throw a punch.”

Pelosi again: “We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is, we have a big challenge in our country,”

Vice President Kamala Harris on rioters in summer of 2020: “They’re not going to stop before Election Day, they’re not going to stop after Election Day. They’re not going to let up, and they should not!”

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) – “Get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) “There needs to be unrest in the streets!”

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder: “Michelle (Obama) always says, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them.”

Former President Barack Obama: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.”

Hillary Clinton: ‘You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for’

One could go on. And on. But the fact is clear. Democrats, not the President, are “comfortable urging, approving, and even celebrating violence.” To say anything else is a lie. A demonstrable lie.

Lie #22: The impeachment charge describes The Proud Boys as having ties to white nationalists

Fact: The chairman of the Proud Boys is black.

Lie#23: That a “Trump train” of Trump-flag-flying vehicles that surrounded a moving Biden-Harris campaign bus on a Texas highway “could easily have killed a busload of innocent campaign staff.” The moment is described as an “attack.”

Fact: In fact, there was no “attack.” The only incident, according to local police, was that a Biden staffer crashed their car into a Trump vehicle. Trump accurately tweeted that “these patriots” did nothing wrong. They didn’t.

Lie #24: Trump “refused to condemn” “dangerous and threatening conduct.”

Fact: Trump said: “I want to be very clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week.”

Lie #25: “It was well known that the House and Senate were going to count the lawfully certified electoral votes they received.”

Fact: As Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller specifically said on the House floor: “I am objecting to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes because Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated the state legislature’s clear constitutional authority to set election proceedings.”

In other words, he and other Pennsylvania congressmen believed Pennsylvania’s electoral votes were not lawfully certified. To say they were, as the impeachment charge wrongfully does, is untrue.

Lie #26: There was a “seething crowd” in front of the President as he spoke on January 6.

Fact: Again, I was there. In the front row. People were dancing and laughing. Determined to stand up for their rights? Yes. Seething? No. That’s a deliberate lie.

Lie #27: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke at the rally and used the phrase “trial by combat.”

Fact: “Trial by combat” is a figure of speech. But if not, then the Democrats are in fact admitting that all that language used by those listed above in Lie #21 that was in fact not similar figures of speech but was actually, in fact, “urging, approving, and even celebrating violence.”

Lie #28: That Trump used “highly inflammatory rhetoric-exactly calculated to incite violence given what had been reported about the crowd.”

Fact: Again, the crowd in front of the President was calm, celebratory, dancing, cheering. There was zero incitement to violence. To say otherwise is a lie.

Lie #29: Trump did not “urge peaceful demonstration.”

Fact: The President specifically said to protest “peacefully and patriotically.” To say otherwise is a lie.

Lie #30: “President Trump’s remarks – delivered to an armed, angry crowd…”

Fact: Again, repeating a lie does not make it so.

Lie #31: “The mob physically overwhelmed law enforcement personnel guarding the entrances to the building and smashed through windows to gain access. Police put their own lives at risk to defend the Capitol, but they were overcome by a crush of insurrectionists.”

Fact: As headlined in The Huffington Post:

Capitol Police Rejected Federal Help Days Ahead Of Insurrection Attack

With warnings of potential violence at the pro-Trump rally, the National Guard and FBI offered manpower and resources. The police turned them down.

As noted in Lie #7, The House and Senate Sergeants at Arms, House and Senate committees and The Architect of the Capitol are in charge of the Capitol Police. The Capitol Police were offered help from the National Guard and the FBI before the assault – and rejected it. Had they accepted it and the Capitol been well protected it is a lie to suggest the attack could have proceeded as it did. Those in charge of the Capitol Police are covering up for their dereliction of duty and shifting blame for that dereliction to the President – who has no authority over the Capitol Police.

Lie #32: “One insurrectionist paraded the Confederate battle flag through the Capitol halls – an act that thousands of troops gave their lives to prevent during the Civil War.”

Fact: The Confederacy was founded and led by Democrats. There are 11 statues in the US Capitol right now of former Confederates – every one of them a Democrat. The Democrats of today have still to apologize for their party members who were involved in the Confederacy, much less apologize for their party’s on-the-record and repeated support of slavery. The assertion that the Confederate flag has any connection to Republican President Trump or the Republican Party is a lie.

Lie #33: “Police found two other explosive devices near the Capitol, outside the offices of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee.”

Fact: Thus far no one has been charged in this incident. It occurred the night of January 5th. To suggest it was tied to the assault the next day is unproven, and it is a lie to suggest otherwise. Notably, on January 20th, leftist Antifa thugs attack the offices of the Democratic Party of Oregon in Portland. Not Trump supporters – Leftists.

Lie #34: “The President failed to honor that oath” to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Fact: Following the election the President repeatedly enlisted state legislators, lawyers and witnesses to document election procedures that were in deliberate violation of both the US Constitution and state constitutions. Congress, in violation of both, certified electoral votes that were fraudulently submitted. To say it was the President who violated his oath when it was the Congress that did so – and did so deliberately – is a lie.

Lie #35: The President “has shown no remorse for his role in provoking an attack on our seat of government.”

Fact: The President did not provoke the attack. That is a lie.

Lie #36: The President “never issued any statement condemning threatened attacks on the inauguration or repudiating violence against the lawful government of the United States of America.”

Fact: Here is the headline from Fox News: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-condemns-heinous-attack-capitol-healing

Trump condemns ‘heinous attack’ on Capitol, calls for ‘healing and reconciliation’

Trump acknowledged that ‘a new administration’ will take power Jan. 20

To say he did not condemn the attacks is a lie. He requested protests to be conducted “peacefully and patriotically” before they took place, and condemned the attacks as “heinous.” Saying otherwise is a lie.

Lie #37: “…the House voted to impeach President Trump with bipartisan support on charges he supported an insurrection.”

Fact: There were only 10 Republican votes out of a total of 211 Republicans in the House. That is decidedly not bipartisan. It is a lie.

Lie #38: The President promoted “baseless theories suggesting the election was somehow stolen.”

Fact: They are not baseless. That is a lie.

Lie #39: “Yet the President has not addressed the nation and asked for calm.”

Fact: CNN headlined this:

Trump, in new video, appeals for calm in DC

To say he did not when even the Trump-unfriendly CNN reported the opposite is a particularly bald-faced lie.

Lie #40: “Representative Liz Cheney put the point simply when she recognized that ‘there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Fact: The Iraq War was launched by the Bush-Cheney administration with by insisting that there were WMD’s in Iraq. It was not true. Thousands of Americans were killed as a result. However unintentional it may have been, there are many Americans who believe this was a serious betrayal by a President of his oath to the Constitution. Thus this impeachment charge is false – a lie.

Lie #41: “A President is subject to impeachment, conviction, and disqualification from future federal officeholding if he commits high crimes and misdemeanors. President Trump’s incitement of insurrection meets that standard.”

Fact: This is nothing but a repeated lie – a lie specifically designed to steal the 2024 election by refusing to allow the American people their constitutional right to choose the candidate of their choice for president. It is a lie to say otherwise, and a deliberate violation by Congress of their oath to protect the Constitution.

Lie # 42: “President Trump’s effort to extend his grip on power by fomenting violence against Congress was a profound violation of the oath he swore.”

Fact: Repeating the same lie endlessly will not make it true. Asking his audience to “peacefully and patriotically” walk to Congress is not “fomenting violence.” This is a lie – again.

Lie #43: “The gravity of President Trump’s offense is magnified by the fact that it arose from a course of conduct aimed at subverting and obstructing the election results.”

Fact: The election was subverted by Democrats who broke the law by violating their state constitutions and certified illegal votes.

Lie #44: “Under absolutely no circumstance may a candidate for any position, at any level of government, respond to electoral defeat by provoking armed violence.”

Fact: President Trump did not call for, much less provoke, armed violence. The repeated lie repeated again.

Lie # 45: That the President “placed his own interest in retaining power above the national interest in free and fair elections.”

Fact: The President stood up to oppose an unfair election that was run in some states by officials who deliberately broke state law and state constitutions. Saying otherwise is a lie.

Lie #46: “President Trump placed his own political ambition above our Nation’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law…”

Fact: This is projection, attributing to the President what Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have done. It is a lie.

Lie #47: “Before January 6, the Capitol was a place that the people of the United States could freely visit to see their democratic system at work.”

Fact: Not true. The Congress -in 1971! – shut off the public’s ability to enter and walk around the Capitol freely after a bomb planted by the leftist Weather Underground exploded in the building. Congress put in place metal detectors and staff ID badges. No longer could a private citizen just walk in and walk around freely. In 2008 Congress opened the “Capitol Visitor Center” where would-be tourists must first report, then be searched before being allowed in. Streets around the Capitol have long been blocked to civilian use and walls and fences erected as barricades. To say none of this was there before January 6 is, of course, a lie. And a brazen lie at that.

Lie #48: The President has “also emboldened other extremists.”

Fact: Again, repeating this kind of lie will not make it true.

Lie #49: The President provoked the January 6th attack, which in turn has served as ‘a significant driver of violence’ that “ ‘inspires extremists in more sporadic, lone-actor or small-cell violence’ against targets including ‘racial, ethnic, or religious minorities and institutions, law enforcement, and government officials and buildings.”

Fact: Long before January 6th the President was denouncing the violence perpetrated in cities across the country by the far-left Antifa and Black Lives Matter movement, the latter headed by people who identified themselves as “trained Marxists.” Democrats – beginning with Joe Biden – spent months refusing to denounce the violence. When Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to Portland to protect the federal property under violent assault by Antifa, Pelosi assailed Trump for doing so, and accused him of acting as if the US were a “banana republic.”

Lie #50: President made Americans less safe.

Fact: Trump insisted – over the object of Pelosi and Democrats – on sending federal agents to protect Americans targeted by Antifa and BLM violence.

Lie #51:The President told “insurrectionists” “we love you.”

Fact: This is something that the President began saying to his audience of fans during his campaign rallies when they spontaneously began chanting “we love you “ to him. He did not tell those committing violence “we love you.” Another deliberate misrepresentation – a lie.

Lie #52: Yet again, the charge speaks of “the insurrectionist attack that President Trump incited”, this time saying he has “damaged the country’s reputation as a stable democracy.

Fact: A lie. It is voter fraud that undermines a stable democracy – and the Democrats have openly supported voter fraud.

Lie#53: “Every argument that may be raised in President Trump’s defense further demonstrates that he is a danger to our democratic system of government.”

Fact: Projection. And another lie.

Lie #54: “President Trump incited a mob that attacked Congress during the Joint Session.”

Fact: Again, repeating a lie over and over will not make the lie true. Asking the crowd to march “peacefully and patriotically” is not inciting a mob.

Lie #55: There is no way that President Trump can say what was on television for all to see is “fake news.”

Fact: To say the President incited the assault is plainly a lie, that lie captured on videotape that can easily replay his speech.

Lie #56: The House acted within its constitutional responsibilities in “swiftly and emphatically approving an article of impeachment.”

Fact: It is totally unconstitutional to impeach a President who is no longer in office. To say otherwise is a lie.

Lie #57: “For that reason, any-process based objections to this impeachment are wrong.”

Fact: A lie. The “process” is the Constitution. What is being advocated with that lie is a lynch mob.

Lie #58: The President “failed to take charge of a swift law enforcement response….”

Fact: A repeated lie. This was the job of the Capitol Police – run by the Congress. And recall that Pelosi attacked Trump for sending federal agents to protect federal property in Oregon, saying that doing that was the sign of a dictator in a banana republic.

Lie #59: There is “overwhelming evidence” Trump lost the election.

Fact: This is the Big Lie: There is overwhelming evidence the election was stolen.

Lie #60: There are “demonstrable falsehoods about the legitimacy of the election results.”

Fact: A lie. It is the reverse. There are demonstrable falsehoods in saying there was no voter fraud.

Lie #61: Trump’s belief that he won is “assuredly false” and “no defense at all for his abuse of office.”

Fact: The Big Lie repeats. To believe Trump won is not false. And defending the Constitution and honest elections is the exact opposite of abusing his office. It is upholding his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Lie #62: The President’s incitement of deadly violence was a “direct assault on First Amendment core principles.”

Fact: Again the repeated lie of inciting violence. Coupled with an attack on the President’s First Amendment right of free speech, which he freely and respectfully exercised on January 6th and before.

Lie #63: The First Amendment protects private citizens from the government.”

Fact: Donald Trump is a private citizen. And the would-be impeachers are the government.

Lie #64: “The public’s elected representatives may disqualify the President from federal office….”

Fact: A lie about their motives. This is nothing but an attempt to rig the 2024 election ahead of time, to fix it and steal it by keeping a popular ex-President they detest off the ballot.

Lie #65: Describes the “tense, angry, and armed mob before him” makes a First Amendment defense fail. Again: I was there for his speech. I had a front row seat. No one was “tense, angry.” And we had to go through metal detectors, so there was no one armed. People were dancing, cheering, laughing. To say otherwise is a lie.

Lie #66: A Trump impeachment is not “cancel culture” or “some supposed intolerance.”

Fact: A lie. This is exactly about cancel culture and intolerance. An anti-impeachment Senator had a book contract cancelled. Mike Lindell of My Pillow…who was a handful of seats away from me in the front row – has had his Twitter account canceled, with various vendors refusing to carry his My Pillow products because of his support for Trump. This is fascism. And to vote for this impeachment charge is to support that.

Lie #67: “President Trump is singularly responsible for the violence and destruction that unfolded in our seat of government on January 6.”

Fact: A lie. There were plenty of people – beginning with those who broke the law to steal the election – who incited the crowd at the Capitol. That would include various state officials who were not there and who violated their state constitutions and broke the law. And as former Fox host Megyn Kelly has correctly said, the real truth is that the media – which spent the entire Trump presidency savaging the President with fake news – has partial blame for inciting the crowd at the Capitol.

Lie #68: “A President must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last.”

Fact: But not a Senator or a Member of the House? Refer back to Lie #21 and the list of Democrats who have invited, incited or endorsed violence. The list is long – Schumer, Pelosi, Biden, Harris, Waters, Booker, Pressley, Holder and, yes, Obama. When will they “answer comprehensively” for their conduct? Answer? They will not. The lie is that there is a single standard for Trump and the others. There is not.

Lie #69: “President Trump is personally responsible for inciting an armed attack on our seat of government that imperiled the lives of the Vice President, Members of Congress and our families and those who staff and serve the Legislative Branch.”

Fact: This is, again, a brazen lie. Telling protestors to protest “peacefully and patriotically” is the exact opposite of “inciting an armed attack.” It is, again, Schumer, Waters and the other inciters of violence who have been doing this.

Lie #70: “ If the Senate does not try President Trump (and convict him) it risks declaring to all future Presidents that there will be no consequences, no accountability, indeed no Congressional response at all if they violate their Oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” in their final weeks – and instead provoke lethal violence in a lawless effort to retain power.”

Fact: The lie here is clear. The Democrats are declaring right now that there are no consequences for their own violation of their Oath as Members of the House and Senate “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” They have a clear double standard. The list of Senators and House Members who have violated their Oath by threatening violence is, as noted in Lie #21, a long one.

Lie #71: “Finally, President Trump may assert that finding jurisdiction here will invite the House to undertake a slew of other impeachments, dusting off old issues and pursuing tired grudges. But history disproves such slippery slope concerns.”

Fact: Yet again this a defense of the lie that the conduct of Schumer, Waters and the other Democrats is irrelevant and not to be bothered with. At a minimum they should be censured if not expelled.

Lie # 72: “President Trump falsely asserted that he won the 2020 election and then sought to overturn it.” And: “Instead, he summoned a mob to Washington, exhorted them into a frenzy, and aimed them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Fact: This is the Big Lie. Note well that Democrats refused to take up the suggestion of Senator Cruz that a national commission be set up before the inauguration to investigate the results. The only reason to fear that is the real possibility that President Trump was right. Instead, the Congress certified electoral votes that were quite obviously not correct. (See, for example, Pennsylvania. Where the Secretary of State broke state law in the conduct of the election.)

And again. I was there when the President delivered his speech. At no time did he exhort us into a “frenzy”. And he quite specifically called for a “peaceful” protest. The Big Lie is in play here yet again.

Lie #73: “President Trump’s incitement of insurrection requires his conviction and disqualification from future federal officeholding.”

Fact: This is another Big Lie. The object here is to disguise the fact that Democrats are trying to steal the 2024 election by denying the right to vote for President Trump again if Americans wish to do so in a free election. This is straight-up fascism.

Lie # 74: “….we must hold President Trump accountable for his conduct and, in so doing, reaffirm our core principles.”

Fact: Democrats will hold only Trump “accountable” – but never themselves. Their conduct in the four years of his presidency has been indefensible. The lie is that they say otherwise.

Lie #75: “The Senate should make clear to the American people that it stands ready to protect them against a President who provokes violence to subvert our democracy.”

Fact: The last Big Lie in this single impeachment article makes it clear that under no circumstances will Democrats in the House and Senate protect the American people from their own Members who have urged violence against everyone from President Trump to members of his administration to the Supreme Court.

In sum?

Without the slightest sense of irony, the Democrats in the House and Senate who have pushed forth this lie-loaded document have, in fact, projected onto President Trump their own despicable, disgraceful behavior over the last four years.

This impeachment is going to be – and should be – roundly rejected by Republican Senators. Who, with Republican House members, then should begin the business of looking into the insurrectionary, violence-threatening conduct of Democratic Senate Majority Leader Schumer and Members of the House – beginning with Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Maxine Waters.

Then, just maybe, Congress can finally get down to work and do the business of the American people.

