Acting Capitol Police Chief Yoganada Pittman said on Saturday that she is committed to making more progress in protecting officers’ well-being after officers of the U.S. Capitol Police force issued a vote of no confidence in its top leaders over the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

“It’s been just over one month since one of our nation’s darkest days, and the trauma is still incredibly raw and difficult for the many officers who fought heroically on the 6th. Since being sworn in on January 8th, my executive team and I have made the well-being of our officers our top priority,” Pittman said in a statement.

“While progress has been made, more work remains. And I am committed to ensuring every officer gets what they need and deserve.”

Voting totals of seven members of the force’s leadership were shared with CNN by unnamed sources, who say each leader received a vote of no confidence from rank-and-file officers. The votes were issued against Pittman, two assistant chiefs, three deputy chiefs, and a captain of the division that staffs the Capitol.

Pittman assumed the role of acting police chief on Jan. 8 after Steven Sund announced his resignation from the position on Jan. 7. This came after lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and critics pressured Sund to step down.

The no-confidence vote was initiated by the executive board of the Capitol Police Labor Committee (Capitol Police union) and was announced on Feb. 10.

Gus Papathanasiou, the Capitol Police union chairman, said in a statement at the time that “the enormity of the multiple leadership failures both in leading up to the insurrection, and in the Department’s response to it, have convinced us there is no other choice. The leadership has failed us, and we have paid a terrible price.”

The union previously noted that Pittman had acknowledged in her testimony to Congress over the Jan. 6 event that “the Department knew that the January 6th event would not be like any of the previous protests held in 2020.”

“We knew that militia groups and white supremacists organizations would be attending,” she also told the House Appropriations Committee on Jan. 26. “We also knew that some of these participants were intending to bring firearms and other weapons to the event. We knew that there was strong potential for violence and that Congress was the target.”

Papathanasiou did not immediately share his thoughts about the vote following a request from The Epoch Times for comments.

The vote comes a month after a group of rioters and some protesters breached the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes. Thousands of other protesters peacefully protested outside the building, while one protester died after being shot by Capitol Police, one was trampled to death, one died of a heart attack, and another from a stroke.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from a stroke on Jan. 7 after he sustained injuries while “physically engaging with protesters” on Jan. 6, after which he “returned to this division office and collapsed,” the Capitol police said in a previous statement. He was laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda earlier this month to honor him for his service.

Howard Liebengood, a 15-year veteran of the Capitol police, also died while “off-duty” on Jan. 10 by suicide. Another officer Jeffrey Smith, who had served the Metro Police Department for about 12 years, took his own life after the incident.

As the severity of the breach escalated on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump offered to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops in Washington D.C. prior to Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol building breach, on multiple occasions last month, but his offer was rebuked “every time,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows recently told Fox News.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Feb. 11 that U.S. Capitol Police officers who protected the building and lawmakers during the events of Jan. 6 will receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

“It’s been such a sad time for us, but as we see what is being presented, we also see the extraordinary valor of the Capitol Police who risked and gave their lives to save our Capitol, our democracy, our lives. They are martyrs for our democracy. Martyrs for our democracy, those who lost their lives,” Pelosi told reporters in Washington during a press conference.

Mimi Nguyen-Ly contributed to this report.

