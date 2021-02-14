https://www.independentsentinel.com/wokerati-torches-quaker-oats-for-choosing-a-racist-name-for-their-syrup/

The Wokerati demanded Quaker Oats remove the image of the beloved Black woman on Aunt Jemima pancake products. So, to appease them, that’s what they did.

“In June 2020, the company announced it was transitioning from the Aunt Jemima name and likeness on the packaging and pledged a $5 million commitment to support the Black community” stated a press release from PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats.

“The Quaker Oats Company signed the contract to purchase the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925. It updated its image over the years in a manner intended to remove racial stereotypes that dated back to the brand origins” the press release continued.

Aunt Jemima was a real person, Nancy Green, and her family didn’t want her taken off the package.

She looks like the aunt you’d love to have.

On Tuesday, PepsiCo released the decision to re-brand Aunt Jemima products as the “Pearl Milling Company,” to begin in June of this year. That was the original name of the company.

PepsiCo was trying to be PC but the new name upset the Wokerati even more.

This is good for PepsiCo. They needed to find out that you can’t feed the beast.

Samples of Wokerati responses:

Pearl Milling Company sound slavey as fuck too if we keeping it a buck. https://t.co/FYjxh2yK8k — America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) February 10, 2021

Pearl Milling Company sound like the plantation they had Aunt Jemima thick ass at! I’m not falling for the trap! — The 224 Podcast👑👑 (@The224Podcast) February 10, 2021

Two white men started this company and eventually named it “Aunt Jemima”. I hope they are in hell slowly turning like rotisserie chickens. — ju tha jeweler 🎋 (@earringdealer) February 10, 2021

This is somehow sounds more racist. Lol. https://t.co/g8S2ciQPd7 — Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 10, 2021

