UPDATED 10:05 AM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Joe Biden said Americans should cover their faces for the rest of the year after suggesting “100 days of use” just two months ago. Last week, Biden visited the National Institute of Health and announced his recommendation to wear masks all year.

During the event, Biden claimed “wearing this mask through the next year can save lives.” However, some believe masks have a different purpose.

Biden tells Americans to wear masks for COVID-19 until at least 2022 https://t.co/SnkIWh7c4s pic.twitter.com/pXZErV38cS — New York Post (@nypost) February 12, 2021

“To me this is just psychological warfare,” Winthrop, Massachusetts resident Lauren Craig said. “The virus has a 99.98 chance of recovery rate so we’re going to lock down the whole society, for something that has a 99.98 chance of recovery rate?”

Biden also moved to make mask-wearing mandatory in federal buildings through a recent executive order.

