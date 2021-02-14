https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/538846-biden-pens-valentines-day-post-to-wife

President BidenJoe BidenBiden on Trump acquittal: ‘Substance of the charge is not in dispute’ White House press aide resigns after threatening Politico reporter Trump conviction vote exposes GOP divide MORE wished first lady Jill BidenJill BidenBiden spends first weekend at Camp David as president The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s lawyers begin oral arguments, hoping for a reset Jill Biden visits DC bakery ahead of Valentine’s Day MORE a happy Valentine’s Day on Sunday, calling her “the love of my life and the life of my love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jill Biden on Friday had tweeted that she purchased some “Valentine’s treats for the weekend,” from Washington, D.C. bakery The Sweet Lobby.

“Shhh – don’t tell Joe!” she joked.

The first lady last week also installed pink, red and white hearts on the White House lawn that included words like “unity,” “kindness,” “healing,” “compassion” and more.

The first lady’s office said in a statement to reporters that the hearts are a reference “back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family.”

The president and first lady strolled around the Valentine’s Day instillation on Friday morning, with the president telling reporters that “Valentine’s Day is a big day, Jill’s favorite day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Kamala HarrisKamala Harris Harris and second gentleman hand out cookies to essential workers at DC veterans’ hospital Harris can bring gender pay inequality into focus Watch live: Biden meets with governors to discuss COVID relief MORE and her husband, Douglas EmhoffDoug EmhoffKamala Harris jogs stairs at Lincoln Memorial in viral clip Congressional leaders pay tribute as Capitol Police officer lies in honor Doug Emhoff visits DC urban farm, says food insecurity is issue for everyone MORE, also joined the president and first lady in celebrating Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

Harris shared on Twitter that President Biden visited her office on Sunday and showed her where the first lady in 2009, when Joe Biden served as vice president under former President Obama, “wrote ‘Joe loves Jill’ on all the window panes.”

“I love that story! To @POTUS, @FLOTUS, and all Americans: #HappyValentines,” Harris tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff also wished his wife a happy Valentine’s Day on Sunday, sharing that “We’ve got big adventure’s ahead.” 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...