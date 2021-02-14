https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/538846-biden-pens-valentines-day-post-to-wife

President BidenJoe BidenBiden on Trump acquittal: ‘Substance of the charge is not in dispute’ White House press aide resigns after threatening Politico reporter Trump conviction vote exposes GOP divide MORE wished first lady Jill Biden Jill BidenBiden spends first weekend at Camp David as president The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s lawyers begin oral arguments, hoping for a reset Jill Biden visits DC bakery ahead of Valentine’s Day MORE a happy Valentine’s Day on Sunday, calling her “the love of my life and the life of my love.”

The love of my life and the life of my love. Happy Valentine’s Day, Jilly. pic.twitter.com/LjLLIjvP1C — President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2021

Jill Biden on Friday had tweeted that she purchased some “Valentine’s treats for the weekend,” from Washington, D.C. bakery The Sweet Lobby.

“Shhh – don’t tell Joe!” she joked.

Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend. Shhh – don’t tell Joe! pic.twitter.com/YXmtLciuws — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 13, 2021

The first lady last week also installed pink, red and white hearts on the White House lawn that included words like “unity,” “kindness,” “healing,” “compassion” and more.

The first lady’s office said in a statement to reporters that the hearts are a reference “back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family.”

Healing

Courage

Love

Compassion

Gratitude

Peace

Amor

Strength

Kindness

Family

Unity Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

The president and first lady strolled around the Valentine’s Day instillation on Friday morning, with the president telling reporters that “Valentine’s Day is a big day, Jill’s favorite day.”

Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Harris and second gentleman hand out cookies to essential workers at DC veterans’ hospital Harris can bring gender pay inequality into focus Watch live: Biden meets with governors to discuss COVID relief MORE and her husband, Douglas Emhoff Doug EmhoffKamala Harris jogs stairs at Lincoln Memorial in viral clip Congressional leaders pay tribute as Capitol Police officer lies in honor Doug Emhoff visits DC urban farm, says food insecurity is issue for everyone MORE, also joined the president and first lady in celebrating Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

Harris shared on Twitter that President Biden visited her office on Sunday and showed her where the first lady in 2009, when Joe Biden served as vice president under former President Obama, “wrote ‘Joe loves Jill’ on all the window panes.”

“I love that story! To @POTUS, @FLOTUS, and all Americans: #HappyValentines,” Harris tweeted.

During a @POTUS visit to my office (his old office), he showed me where – on Valentine’s Day in 2009 – @FLOTUS wrote “Joe loves Jill” on all the window panes. I love that story! To @POTUS, @FLOTUS, and all Americans: #HappyValentines pic.twitter.com/zMrsPePxGC — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 14, 2021

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff also wished his wife a happy Valentine’s Day on Sunday, sharing that “We’ve got big adventure’s ahead.”

Happy Valentine’s Day, honey. We’ve got big adventures ahead. I couldn’t be more excited to be your partner on this journey. pic.twitter.com/BjgLQ96ICd — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) February 14, 2021

