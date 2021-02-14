https://www.oann.com/bidens-assault-on-2nd-amendment-sparks-fears-of-civil-war/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bidens-assault-on-2nd-amendment-sparks-fears-of-civil-war

Joe Biden spoke during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden spoke during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:12 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Joe Biden is ramping up his push to eliminate Second Amendment rights under the pretext of public safety. In a statement on Sunday, Biden marked the anniversary of the Parkland Shooting in Florida, saying he would take new steps to take guns away from Americans.

His plans include a ban on private ownership of military style rifles, tougher background checks and growing bureaucratic obstacles to buying legal guns. Meanwhile, Biden has proposed little to contain the inflow of illegal weapons into the U.S.

Many Americans said if Biden wants their guns, he may come and get them.

“I’m very worried about this country, where it’s going,” gun dealer Scott Pickett said. “If it keeps heading down the same way, they’re going to push people into another Civil War.”

Biden baselessly claimed tougher gun control would reduce crime. However, gun violence is at its highest in cities like Chicago and New York that have stringent gun control already in place.

